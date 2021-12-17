Ontario reintroduces 50% capacity restrictions amid Omicron surge

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a series of new restrictions on Friday, reducing social gathering limits and capacity limits in indoor settings like restaurants and bars.

The province will apply a 50 per cent capacity limit in indoor settings including restaurants, bars, gyms, retailers including grocery stores, shopping malls, personal care services and other indoor recreational amenities. Ontario will also reduce social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The capacity limits will not apply to venues being used for weddings, funerals or other religious services. The new restrictions go into effect at midnight on Sunday.

"Nothing will stop the spread of Omicron, it is just too transmissible. What we can do and what we're doing is slowing it as much as possible to allow more time for shots to get into arms," Ford said at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

"This variant is unlike anything we've seen. If we don't take every single precaution we can, the modelling tells a scary story."

Ford added that the decision to limit social gatherings particularly during the holiday season, was "an extremely difficult one to make." He also acknowledged the toll the measures will have on businesses during what is often a crucial period.

"That's why Ontario joins Quebec's call for the federal government to expand supports for businesses and workers, and we're prepared to do our part as well," Ford said.

Groups representing small businesses in Canada have already expressed opposition to a new wave of capacity restrictions. Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), said in an interview many businesses are unlikely to survive another round of restrictions.

"Lockdowns and even capacity restrictions should be an absolute last resort," Kelly said.

"I think it's very easy for people who have just had to deal with the inconveniences of COVID-19 restrictions to recommend moving back to restrictions. But if your income has dried up, if you are living hand-to-mouth, if your business and entire future was failing as a result of these restrictions, there may be different attitudes. But that's what our members are facing."

Story continues

More to come.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.