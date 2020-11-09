Ontario reports 1,242 new COVID-19 cases as virus rates surge in Peel Region

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2020 -- A medical worker wearing protective gear talks to a man outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 8, 2020. Canada reported a total of 264,045 cases of COVID-19 and 10,522 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Zou Zheng via Getty Images)

TORONTO — Ontario moved to bolster COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and hospital resources in Peel Region on Monday as the area's top doctor implored residents to limit their interactions with each other to avoid a lockdown.

The region that includes the cities of Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon has seen a surge in infections that are now straining hospital capacity, prompting its public health unit to announce a series of measures over the weekend that go further than restrictions imposed by the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province's latest supports for Peel would help the region fight rising cases of the virus.

"All options are on the table to protect the health and safety of individuals and families living in Peel Region," she said.

Elliott also urged residents across the province to follow public health guidelines.

"We need people to understand that they have a direct role and responsibility in following the public health measures," she said. "That is what's going to really make the difference."

Ontario reported 1,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 12 deaths related to the virus -- 279 of the new cases were in Peel Region.

Elliott said the province will set up three new testing centres and a mobile testing unit in Brampton to address rising rates there.

The province is also providing 70 more contact tracers to Peel Region's public health unit, and funding for 234 additional hospital beds, she said.

The government is also freeing up some capacity for walk-in testing at assessment centres in Peel Region for those who cannot book tests over the phone. The province switched to an appointment-based system for testing last month.

Peel Region is currently the only one in the red category of the province's new COVID-19 restrictions system, meaning indoor capacity at local restaurants and gyms is capped at 10 people, among other things.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel's medical officer of health, said Monday that the region's own set of measures introduced over the weekend were needed to "build on" the province's new COVID-19 framework.

Looking to clamp down on possible transmission risks, the region barred wedding receptions starting later this week through the end of the year. Meeting and event spaces, including banquet halls are closed and the region is recommending that religious services take place virtually.

Loh stressed that residents must limit their interactions to members of their household and essential supports.

"This disease cannot spread, if we're not meeting person-to-person," he said.

"Just for the next two to four weeks, so we don't end up in lockdown, we could keep our schools open, and hopefully have a shot at the December holiday season."

Dr. Naveed Mohammad, president and CEO of William Osler Health System, which serves Brampton, said the hospital currently has more than 100 patients who have COVID-19 or are waiting for test results to confirm they have the virus.

The patients must be sequestered in single rooms, creating capacity issues, he said.

The crunch has impacted hospital operations and currently non-essential elective surgeries are being cancelled to help ease the pressure, he said.

"We have every nook and cranny open ... that can safely house a patient," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 11, 2020.

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press