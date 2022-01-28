Ontario’s New iGaming Market to Launch April 4, 2022

iGaming Ontario
·2 min read

Ontario’s new online gaming market will launch on April 4, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iGaming Ontario (iGO), a subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), is working with the Government of Ontario and the AGCO to establish a new online gaming market that will help protect consumers and provide more choice.

Beginning April 4, private gaming operators that have registered with the AGCO and have executed an operating agreement with iGO can begin offering their games to players in Ontario. Companies will operate gaming sites in the market on behalf of the Province in accordance with these agreements.

“Consumers can be assured that companies who successfully enter the new Ontario market will have met rigorous standards of game and operator integrity, fairness, player protections and social responsibility, allowing all players to play with confidence,” says Martha Otton, iGO Executive Director. “Prevention of underage access, ensuring compliance with applicable laws including anti-money laundering rules and regulations, and measures to enable more responsible gambling are just a few of the assurances consumers can expect in the new market as of April 4.”

“Today, most internet gaming by Ontarians takes place on websites not conducted and managed by the province,” states Otton. “Our new internet gaming market will give consumers enhanced entertainment choice, support the growth of a new, legal market and generate revenue that can help fund programs and services that benefit all of us.”

For more information contact:

iGOMedia@igamingontario.ca

Backgrounder:

  • iGaming Ontario (iGO) is a subsidiary of the AGCO that will conduct and manage igaming provided through private operators acting on behalf of the Province.

  • The new igaming market will launch on April 4, 2022

  • Operators wanting to participate in Ontario’s igaming market as an agent of the province must first be registered by Ontario’s gaming regulator, the AGCO, and then also execute an operating agreement with iGO.


