Ontario housing minister violated integrity act in Greenbelt land swap: commissioner

TORONTO — Ontario's integrity commissioner has found that the province's housing minister violated the integrity act in the government's Greenbelt land swap.

Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake found Housing Minister Steve Clark violated two sections of the Members' Integrity Act that governs politicians' ethics.

Last year, the province took 7,400 acres of land out of the Greenbelt to build 50,000 homes and replaced it with about 9,400 acres elsewhere.

Wake has found Clark failed to oversee the land selection process, which led to the private interests of certain developers being furthered improperly.

Wake says Clark's chief of staff, Ryan Amato, was the driving force behind the lands that were selected to be developed.

Both Clark and Premier Doug Ford have denied any wrongdoing, but have previously admitted the selection process was flawed.

