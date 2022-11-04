Ontario housing bill weakens Ottawa's zoning plan for affordable units

·3 min read
The advocacy group ACORN left flyers on vehicles on Nov. 3, 2022, calling on the Ontario government to abandon its More Homes Built Faster Act. The group says the housing it will create won't be affordable for the people who need it. (Jean Delisle/CBC - image credit)
The advocacy group ACORN left flyers on vehicles on Nov. 3, 2022, calling on the Ontario government to abandon its More Homes Built Faster Act. The group says the housing it will create won't be affordable for the people who need it. (Jean Delisle/CBC - image credit)

The City of Ottawa's long-awaited plan to make developers include some affordable housing units in their buildings could be diluted by a controversial new housing bill at Queen's Park, according to housing advocates and city officials.

City staff are in the midst of crafting a bylaw based on goals set by city council just this past June, after public debate. Now, the Ford government's proposed More Homes Built Faster Act would standardize such laws to require fewer units, using a more lenient definition of "affordable," and guaranteed for fewer years than Ottawa had planned.

Ottawa has been intending to create an "inclusionary zoning" bylaw since the former Ontario Liberal government created that new power several years ago.

Coun. Glen Gower, who co-chairs the planning committee, said Ottawa wants to require 10 per cent of new condo units near transit stations be offered at prices below market rates, guaranteed for 99 years. City staff were unsure if the same could be required of new rental buildings, but councillors asked them to try.

Instead, the Ford government would limit affordable units — or floor space — to five per cent of new condo and rental buildings, guaranteed for 25 years, which Gower says Ottawa heard should be the "bare minimum."

"If it's just five units there, and seven units here, that's really not making much of a dent in our affordability crisis," he said.

Advocacy group rallies

Everyone has a role to play in dealing with the thousands of people needing a home they can afford, Gower said, especially those who have seen a spike in land values because of Ottawa's investment in new light rail lines.

"Those landowners have already realized a profit or a benefit to their own bottom line," he said. "We just want to make sure that, close to transit stations, there are affordable units alongside market rate units."

An advocacy group that fought for even higher proportions of affordable units in new buildings is dismayed by the bill, and wants it scrapped. The Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) in Ottawa held a rally outside the offices of PC MPP Lisa Macleod Thursday, but no one from her office met the group.

Jean Delisle/CBC
Jean Delisle/CBC

"Doug Ford has decided that the way we get out of this housing crisis is building houses. Unfortunately, he has given all these incentives to the developers," said Norma Jean Quibell, co-chair of one of the group's local chapters.

"Yeah, we'll get more houses, but they won't be affordable to anyone."

Quibell said she's been trying to find an apartment for her family in Barrhaven, near her new job, but rents are all above $2,100.

"We had gotten a big victory with city council making those pledges," she said of Ottawa's debate in June. "Now it's just ripped all the way from us."

No consultation hearings in Ottawa

CBC News asked the office of the minister of municipal affairs and housing why the government had set inclusionary zoning criteria more conservatively than Ottawa planned, given housing affordability was its stated aim.

An emailed statement said only that the government was "proposing to make inclusionary zoning rules more consistent"  as part of its effort to streamline municipal planning approvals.

It pointed to how such units would be exempt from development charges, parkland dedication fees and community benefits charges.

Gower said the City of Ottawa is discovering new implications in the housing bill every day, even as it's still trying to roll out changes from the last Ontario housing bill in the spring.

The latest wrinkle sees Ottawa left off the list of locations that will host public hearings about the bill, which is moving quickly through Queen's Park. The provincial standing committee on heritage, infrastructure and cultural policy announced dates only in Markham, Brampton and Toronto.

Gower said the city wants to be able to weigh in on the important changes without travelling to Toronto, and has officially asked that an Ottawa session be added.

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Nicholas Bennett sets Para-swimming world record in 200m freestyle S14 event in Toronto

    Para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett, one of Canada's up-and-coming stars, continued his banner season Sunday at the FINA World Cup in Toronto. The 18-year-old from Parksville, B.C., lowered the world record — pending ratification — in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 to one minute 51.40 seconds. Australia's Jack Ireland held the previous short course mark of 1:52.49 since Aug. 24. In June, Bennett clocked 1:54.41 — a Canadian record — in a silver-medal performance at the Para-swimming world champions

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC. Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise's first head coach. Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season. The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021. The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home. Vancouver's logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald e

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canada Ravens lose opener to Papua New Guinea at Rugby League World Cup

    LEEDS, United Kingdom — The Canada Ravens lost their opener at the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday as Papua New Guinea scored 26 second-half points en route to a 34-12 victory. The Canadian women, who beat PNG at the 2017 tournament for their first-ever international win, acquitted themselves well but paid for unforced errors. And the Ravens had no answers as the Orchids grew in confidence and flair in the second half. Tries on either side of halftime by elusive fullback Martha Molowia

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

    EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

    CALGARY — Getting to B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke on Sunday requires taking care of a first order of business, according to Calgary Stampeders sack specialist Shawn Lemon. "We've just got to be disruptive," the Calgary defensive end declared. "We can't think about Nathan Rourke. We've got to think about the guys in front of him because they're protecting him first. "If we don't take care of our work in front of us, we won't be able to get to him." The Lions and Stampeders clash in the We

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Forge FC claims third CPL title by beating Atletico Ottawa 2-0

    OTTAWA — Forge FC have reclaimed their spot at the head of the table. The Hamilton-based soccer club has played in every Canadian Premier League final in the four-year history of the league, winning the North Star Shield in 2019, 2020 and now 2022. All three of those championship wins have come on the road. A first-half goal from Alessandro Hojabrpour and a second-half insurance marker from David Choiniere lifted Forge FC to a 2-0 win over Atletico Ottawa Sunday in the CPL showcase match. “Happi