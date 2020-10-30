Premier Ford says plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions coming for hot spots

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says a plan is coming next week to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province's hot spots.

Ford says he has asked his health advisors to put together a strategy to allow shuttered businesses in the regions to safely re-open.

Restrictions that banned indoor dining in restaurants and bars, and closed gyms were put in place in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region on Oct. 10.

The measures were intended to be in place for 28 days and are set to expire next week.

Ford could not provide any details of the plan or say how it would impact restaurants and gyms.

The premier says the government will also introduce legislation soon to extend a ban on commercial evictions across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press