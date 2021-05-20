Ontario reports 2,400 new cases of COVID-19, 27 deaths, nearly 145,000 vaccinations

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 today and 27 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 607 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel Region, and 224 in Hamilton.

She says there were also 181 new cases in York Region and 110 in Durham Region.

Today's data is based on more than 45,400 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 1,320 people are in hospital — 721 are in intensive care and 493 are on a ventilator.

Ontario says it administered 144,986 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Wednesday's report, for a total of more than 7.5 million doses.

The latest figures come as Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement about Ontario's reopening plan on Thursday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by the health minister and the province's top doctor at a news conference at 3 p.m., which will come after the government's science advisers issue updated COVID-19 projections for the province at 1 p.m.

A stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in Ontario was extended last week and is currently set to lift June 2.

Earlier this week, Elliott said the government's reopening plan would be "sector-specific."

A spokeswoman for Ford has said the province will not return to the tiered colour-coded restrictions system it used before imposing the stay-at-home order.

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Ontario have been trending downward in recent days.

That led the government on Wednesday to permit hospitals to gradually resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures that had been postponed amid an onslaught of infections during the third wave.

Ontario's hospitals have asked Ford for a staged and cautious reopening of the province to avoid a fourth wave of the virus.

In a letter to the premier, the Ontario Hospital Association said several factors should be considered in plans to ease restrictions, including vaccination coverage and supply, disease incidence, and an understanding of infection sources.

The letter said the reopening plan should be evidence based and focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19.

"We are all looking forward to re-opening the province, but the speed and scope must be carefully considered," it said.

"Ontarians must have confidence that the goal is to avoid a fourth wave and the subsequent need to reimpose province-wide restrictions, above all else."

It also said reopening plans must include equitable access for marginalized communities.

It's not immediately clear if the province will lift restrictions on outdoor activities, but a number of groups including Ontario's pandemic science advisers have been asking for changes to those rules.

The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said last week that outdoor activities like golf, tennis and beach volleyball are low-risk and with some additional instruction, the province could allow people to once again participate in the sports.

Dr. Peter Juni said people should wear masks if physical distancing cannot be maintained and higher-risk activities linked to many sports - like car-pooling or sharing a locker room - should be discouraged.

"It's absolutely doable,'' he said of reopening outdoor recreational facilities. "It allows you to play beach volleyball or baseball, for example, all relatively easily. You just need to adhere to these rules.''

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press