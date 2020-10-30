Canadian hockey league bans bodychecking this season due to COVID-19 concerns

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has already changed where leagues play their games, how fans see them and how players conduct themselves. Now, it’s changing the actual rules of a sport in one league.

The Ontario Hockey League, a junior league in Canada, will not allow bodychecking this season, Ontario minister of sports Lisa MacLeod told Sportsnet on Friday. She said removing purposeful physical contact from the game was necessary to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

MacLeod reportedly pointed to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, which had several outbreaks this fall, as a justification for her decision. Ontario is currently experiencing a rolling seven-day average 909 COVID-19 cases per day.

The OHL has long been one of the biggest junior leagues in hockey, and will now have its talent playing by a new set of rules. We’ll have to wait and see how well they adhere to a lack of contact.

The coronavirus-shortened season is scheduled to start on Feb. 4.

