'Is this a good idea?': Ontario police charge woman caught on camera with body out of sunroof

While Ontario has certainly faced an unprecedented dark winter, there might be safer ways to enjoy the warm spring air than hurtling down a highway with half your body out of the sunroof.

Burlington OPP have charged a driver and passenger after receiving calls from concerned drivers about a dangerous stunt on the highway.

At 6:00 p.m. on April 2, Burlington police say they received a call about a passenger with her body out of the sunroof of a moving car on the QEW near Eastport Drive.

Police were able to successfully locate the vehicle and a 23-year-old male driver and 23-year-old female passenger from Kitchener have been charged with dangerous driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Sometimes pets will stick their head out the window to smell the fresh air. I would suggest what we see in the video is not a good idea, don't be this passenger. #BuckleUp #BeABetterDriver #DriveLegal pic.twitter.com/1grmoZTWr3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 22, 2023

The video, shared by OPP Highway Safety Division, has left social media users divided. Some argued that this is just a case of two kids having fun and others pointed to the safety implications of the passenger's actions.

hey Siri .. is this a good idea — george (@xone70x) April 3, 2023

Jeez I just got a stone chip in my windshield on the QEW the other day. I wonder how that would feel taking it to the noggin lol. — Debbie Alexander (@DebbieA916) March 23, 2023

I think they took the advice of their motivational speaker too far: "Step out of your comfort zone". Thank God for OPP who got them back to their safe zone... in side the cabin. — Benedict Irhuegbae. (@osabenedict) April 3, 2023

10 bucks says they were playing this song in the car while performing this stunt:https://t.co/sZkxZI192Y — Paul Nieder (@someblondeguy1) April 3, 2023

Did that in the '90s while in a limo and no cameras to prove it thank God LOL — Dan StJean (@RecoveryRocks8) March 23, 2023

Police are urging people to #BeABetterDriver and #DriveSafe