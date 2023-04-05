'Is this a good idea?': Ontario police charge woman caught on camera with body out of sunroof

Corné van Hoepen
'Is this a good idea?': Ontario police charge woman caught on camera with body out of sunroof

While Ontario has certainly faced an unprecedented dark winter, there might be safer ways to enjoy the warm spring air than hurtling down a highway with half your body out of the sunroof.

Burlington OPP have charged a driver and passenger after receiving calls from concerned drivers about a dangerous stunt on the highway.

At 6:00 p.m. on April 2, Burlington police say they received a call about a passenger with her body out of the sunroof of a moving car on the QEW near Eastport Drive.

Police were able to successfully locate the vehicle and a 23-year-old male driver and 23-year-old female passenger from Kitchener have been charged with dangerous driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The video, shared by OPP Highway Safety Division, has left social media users divided. Some argued that this is just a case of two kids having fun and others pointed to the safety implications of the passenger's actions.

Police are urging people to #BeABetterDriver and #DriveSafe