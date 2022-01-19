Ontario reports 4,132 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 589 in ICUs

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 4,132 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 589 people in intensive care.

That's a decrease in hospitalizations from 4,183 the previous day, but an increase in ICU patients from 580.

There are 59 new deaths being reported today.

Ontario is reporting 5,744 new cases of COVID-19, though Public Health Ontario has said the number is likely higher because of a current policy restricting who can access tests.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is set to give an update today on public health trends, joined by the CEO of Ontario Health and Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Kieran Moore has said he is watching for a peak or plateau of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

He said last week that the transmission of Omicron in the province may peak in the next few weeks, and increases in hospitalizations and ICU admissions typically happen one or two weeks after infection.

The president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association has said that while the province's hospitals are under immense pressure, the rate of daily admissions has decreased slightly.

Toronto's medical officer of health said Tuesday she is seeing initial indicators that the rate of infection may have plateaued or has started to decline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press