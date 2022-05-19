Ontario Green party leader Mike Schreiner tests positive for COVID-19

The leader of the Green Party of Ontario says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mike Schreiner says he tested positive on a rapid test Wednesday evening after close contact with a staff member.

Schreiner says in a statement that he is "feeling fine" and is fully vaccinated.

He says he will campaign remotely from home "for a few days" while following public health advice.

Ontario's current public health rules require that people isolate for five days after COVID-19 symptoms first appear or after a positive test result, whichever comes first.

Schreiner's diagnosis comes at the halfway mark of the provincial election campaign and days after his well-reviewed performance in a televised party leaders' debate boosted attention on him and his party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press