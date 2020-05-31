Ontario Government Must Take Immediate Control of Sienna Woodbridge Vista Care Community to Keep Seniors and Staff Safe

TORONTO, May 31, 2020 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare writes letter to Premier Ford with concerns regarding the Sienna's Woodbridge Vista Care Community.

Canada's Healthcare Union (CNW Group/SEIU Healthcare)

May 31, 2020

Premier of Ontario

Legislative Building

Queen's Park

Toronto ON M7A 1A1

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Open Letter Re: Taking control of Sienna's Woodbridge Vista Care Community

Dear Premier Ford,

Our members are reporting serious concerns at the Sienna's Woodbridge Vista Care Community.

Our members have informed the union that 83 residents are COVID-19 positive, including 17 who died, as well as 26 infected staff. Further, staffing levels are dangerously low and temporary/agency workers are not able to fill the gap. As a result, staff have lost confidence in management's ability to oversee the crisis.

We've called on you in recent weeks to use your authority to take over administrative and operational control of nursing homes where necessary. It is critically necessary you again exercise that authority and immediately intervene at Sienna's Woodbridge Vista Care Community.

Action is required for the health and safety of everyone at this nursing home.

Sincerely,

Sharleen Stewart

President

SEIU Healthcare

C:

The Honourable Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

The Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/31/c8868.html