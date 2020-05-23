Ontario Government Must Take Control of Extendicare Guildwood
TORONTO, May 23, 2020 /CNW/ -
May 23, 2020
Premier of Ontario
Legislative Building
Queen's Park
Toronto ON M7A 1A1
Re: Taking control of Extendicare Guildwood and a public inquiry
Dear Premier Ford,
On May 14, 2020, I wrote to you requesting that your provincial government use either your existing authority in the Long-Term Care Homes Act, or the new emergency tools you gave yourself, to take over control of several nursing home facilities in crisis.
While you chose not to act then, we're asking you to take over administrative control now, this time at: Extendicare Guildwood.
On May 1st, ten resident cases and one staff case were reported. Today, COVID-19 figures exceed 96 positive resident cases, 24 resident deaths, and 16 staff cases.
Further, we are hearing that several management representatives at this facility have also contracted COVID-19, and frankly, we don't know who is in charge.
We need action now.
Finally, on behalf of our frontline healthcare heroes who demand the truth about why they were unnecessarily left at risk throughout this crisis, we again urge you to take immediate steps towards a full, public inquiry now, free from the influence of government and the for-profit long-term care industry. Families and workers deserve real answers before another wave of COVID-19 next winter.
Sincerely,
Sharleen Stewart
President
SEIU Healthcare
C:
The Honourable Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health
The Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care
SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. www.seiuhealthcare.ca
SOURCE SEIU Healthcare
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/23/c5429.html