Ontario Government Must Take Control of Extendicare Guildwood

May 23, 2020

Premier of Ontario

Legislative Building

Queen's Park

Toronto ON M7A 1A1

Re: Taking control of Extendicare Guildwood and a public inquiry

Dear Premier Ford,

On May 14, 2020, I wrote to you requesting that your provincial government use either your existing authority in the Long-Term Care Homes Act, or the new emergency tools you gave yourself, to take over control of several nursing home facilities in crisis.

While you chose not to act then, we're asking you to take over administrative control now, this time at: Extendicare Guildwood.

On May 1st, ten resident cases and one staff case were reported. Today, COVID-19 figures exceed 96 positive resident cases, 24 resident deaths, and 16 staff cases.

Further, we are hearing that several management representatives at this facility have also contracted COVID-19, and frankly, we don't know who is in charge.

We need action now.

Finally, on behalf of our frontline healthcare heroes who demand the truth about why they were unnecessarily left at risk throughout this crisis, we again urge you to take immediate steps towards a full, public inquiry now, free from the influence of government and the for-profit long-term care industry. Families and workers deserve real answers before another wave of COVID-19 next winter.

Sincerely,



Sharleen Stewart

President

SEIU Healthcare

C:

The Honourable Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

The Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. www.seiuhealthcare.ca

