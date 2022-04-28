Ontario Federation of Labour calls Ontario Budget 2022 an election ploy and demands a real workers-first agenda

Ontario Federation of Labour

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is calling the 2022 Ontario Budget “too little, too late for working Ontarians.” After four years of attacks on workers’ rights , further privatization of public services , and backtracking on bad decisions , Ford’s Conservative government has proven they are not in it for working people.



“Ford’s Conservatives have had four years to do right by workers in Ontario, and they have failed. Let’s get it done, let’s get rid of Doug Ford,” said Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President. “Over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Ontarians needed investments in public services most, Ford's Conservatives repeatedly prioritized big corporations over people’s well-being. Today’s budget announcements will not change any of that.”

Many of the announcements made in today’s faux budget were previously announced by the Ford government, but the Ontario Federation of Labour says they are not enough to make real improvement in the lives of Ontarians.

“Tax breaks and license plate rebates are not the solution to making life more affordable. We need real, sustained investments in public services, including health care and long-term care, and the repeal of Bill 124,” said Coates. “The priorities the Ford government outlined today, show they have learned nothing from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.”

To truly build for the future, the Ontario Federation of Labour says that Ontarians need a $20 minimum wage, decent work, affordable housing, permanent paid sick days, well-funded public services, livable income support for all, climate justice, status for all, and an end to racism and oppression. These demands are part of the workers-first agenda that people across the province are rallying for in a province-wide day of action this Sunday, May 1.

“It’s time for more than empty platitudes. It’s time to actually put workers first,” said Coates. “On May 1, International Workers’ Day, we are taking action to make sure that the issues that mean the most to working people and their families are on the table on June 2.”

Story continues

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

Cope343



