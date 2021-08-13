Ontario father charged with second-degree murder after death of baby

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say they've charged a 22-year-old father with murder for the death of a two-month old infant.

Durham regional police say the baby was taken to hospital with brain injuries on Nov. 21, 2020.

They say the baby died on Dec. 7, 2020 and the homicide unit recently laid the charges.

Police say they are withholding the child's name.

Alvin Serrano, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say he has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press