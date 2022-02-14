Ontario fast-tracks easing restrictions, Sask starts day without vaccine mandate

Ontario ramped up plans to drop a raft of COVID-19 restrictions, including the province's vaccine certificate system, while Alberta schools opened Monday without mask mandates for children.

Saskatchewan residents also started the day with relaxed measures as the province lifted its proof of vaccine or a negative test requirement to enter most businesses as of midnight, while Quebec said it would discuss ending the vaccine mandate there.

As provinces tailored policies to their own COVID-19 trends, the Public Health Agency of Canada said there will be "variability" in when and how jurisdictions lift measures.

"With the decline of the Omicron wave, and as we transition away from the crisis phase, it is now time to rebalance our collective efforts towards a more sustainable approach to long term management of COVID-19," PHAC said in a statement Monday.

"As populations and health care capacities differ across jurisdictions, there will be variability in how each province, territory and community assesses risk and responds to the needs of their respective jurisdictions."

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said in a news conference that vaccine passports will end March 1, but masking requirements will remain for now.

Ford also said restrictions meant to lift next Monday will instead lift this Thursday, but he insisted that was not due to pressure from anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied Ottawa and Windsor over the last several days.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said the province's vaccine certificate system had "served its purpose" and was no longer needed.

"We are now down the slope from the peak of Omicron activity," Moore said.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Monday he will meet with public health officials to discuss whether the province's vaccine passport system should remain in use.

Legault said he still needs approval from public health officials before loosening the requirement.

"We want to remove most of the measures, but we have to be careful because of the hospital situation," he said.

Quebec reported 17 more deaths linked to the virus on Monday and a rise of 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the total in the province to 2,095.

Gyms and spas, which were closed in December, reopened at half capacity across Quebec on Monday.

In Alberta, meanwhile, schoolchildren were no longer required to wear masks as of Monday, and children 12 and younger don't have to wear masks in any setting.

The move has sparked criticism from some who say COVID-19 community transmission, and the threat of the Omicron variant, have not yet subsided significantly.

The Alberta Federation of Labour said in a news release Monday that a request for an injunction to keep masks in place was filed a day earlier on behalf of several parents who have children living with disabilities.

Sharon Roberts, a lawyer representing the parents and the union, said in a statement that removing universal masking in schools forces some children to choose between their education and their life.

The Alberta Teachers' Association has also said it is exploring legal options while some students planned to walk out of class Monday afternoon to protest at the legislature in support of teachers and health-care workers.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a letter posted to her Twitter account Feb. 8 that fewer schools have had to shift to at-home learning over the last few weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Premier Jason Kenney said last week that the province plans to lift all pandemic restrictions in the coming weeks if COVID-19 indicators remain stable or trend downward.

Ontario reported 1,369 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, down from the more than 4,000 reported on Jan. 18. The province also reported eight more deaths linked to the virus.

Ford said Ontario is able to soon lift restrictions because public health indicators have been improving, with the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests dropping to 13 per cent from a peak of nearly 40 per cent.

He added that a plan to ease measures, including scrapping the vaccine certificates, was discussed before protesters began occupying downtown Ottawa more than two weeks ago.

"Today's announcement is not because of what's happening in Ottawa or Windsor, but despite it," he said.

Social gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors in the province on Thursday, while capacity limits will be removed in restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theatres. Capacity at businesses including grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores will be set at the number of people who can maintain a distance of two metres.

Capacity limits will be lifted in all remaining indoor public settings on March 1, while proof-of-vaccination requirements will end for all settings, except for staff in long-term care homes, Ford said.

In Saskatchewan, two main health orders remained in place Monday while the province nixed its passport system. Requirements for people to wear masks in indoor public places and to self-isolate when they test positive for COVID-19 are expected to lift at the end of the month.

Saskatchewan's chief medical officer has said the province's Omicron wave has peaked but that hospitalizations will likely rise for the next week before tapering off.

Ontario also announced Monday that youth aged 12 to 17 can book booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday — guidance that has not yet been mirrored by Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

A spokeswoman for Ontario's health ministry said the move was based on the advice of Moore and the Ontario Immunization Advisory Committee.

In an update released last month, NACI recommended boosters only for 12- to 17-year-olds "who may be at higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease due to biological risk factors, social risk factors and/or experience systemic barriers to accessing health care."

