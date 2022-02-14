Ontario fast-tracks easing restrictions, Sask starts day without vaccine mandate

·5 min read

Ontario ramped up plans to drop a raft of COVID-19 restrictions, including the province's vaccine certificate system, while Alberta schools opened Monday without mask mandates for children.

Saskatchewan residents also started the day with relaxed measures as the province lifted its proof of vaccine or a negative test requirement to enter most businesses as of midnight, while Quebec said it would discuss ending the vaccine mandate there.

As provinces tailored policies to their own COVID-19 trends, the Public Health Agency of Canada said there will be "variability" in when and how jurisdictions lift measures.

"With the decline of the Omicron wave, and as we transition away from the crisis phase, it is now time to rebalance our collective efforts towards a more sustainable approach to long term management of COVID-19," PHAC said in a statement Monday.

"As populations and health care capacities differ across jurisdictions, there will be variability in how each province, territory and community assesses risk and responds to the needs of their respective jurisdictions."

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said in a news conference that vaccine passports will end March 1, but masking requirements will remain for now.

Ford also said restrictions meant to lift next Monday will instead lift this Thursday, but he insisted that was not due to pressure from anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied Ottawa and Windsor over the last several days.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said the province's vaccine certificate system had "served its purpose" and was no longer needed.

"We are now down the slope from the peak of Omicron activity," Moore said.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Monday he will meet with public health officials to discuss whether the province's vaccine passport system should remain in use.

Legault said he still needs approval from public health officials before loosening the requirement.

"We want to remove most of the measures, but we have to be careful because of the hospital situation," he said.

Quebec reported 17 more deaths linked to the virus on Monday and a rise of 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the total in the province to 2,095.

Gyms and spas, which were closed in December, reopened at half capacity across Quebec on Monday.

In Alberta, meanwhile, schoolchildren were no longer required to wear masks as of Monday, and children 12 and younger don't have to wear masks in any setting.

The move has sparked criticism from some who say COVID-19 community transmission, and the threat of the Omicron variant, have not yet subsided significantly.

The Alberta Federation of Labour said in a news release Monday that a request for an injunction to keep masks in place was filed a day earlier on behalf of several parents who have children living with disabilities.

Sharon Roberts, a lawyer representing the parents and the union, said in a statement that removing universal masking in schools forces some children to choose between their education and their life.

The Alberta Teachers' Association has also said it is exploring legal options while some students planned to walk out of class Monday afternoon to protest at the legislature in support of teachers and health-care workers.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a letter posted to her Twitter account Feb. 8 that fewer schools have had to shift to at-home learning over the last few weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Premier Jason Kenney said last week that the province plans to lift all pandemic restrictions in the coming weeks if COVID-19 indicators remain stable or trend downward.

Ontario reported 1,369 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, down from the more than 4,000 reported on Jan. 18. The province also reported eight more deaths linked to the virus.

Ford said Ontario is able to soon lift restrictions because public health indicators have been improving, with the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests dropping to 13 per cent from a peak of nearly 40 per cent.

He added that a plan to ease measures, including scrapping the vaccine certificates, was discussed before protesters began occupying downtown Ottawa more than two weeks ago.

"Today's announcement is not because of what's happening in Ottawa or Windsor, but despite it," he said.

Social gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors in the province on Thursday, while capacity limits will be removed in restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theatres. Capacity at businesses including grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores will be set at the number of people who can maintain a distance of two metres.

Capacity limits will be lifted in all remaining indoor public settings on March 1, while proof-of-vaccination requirements will end for all settings, except for staff in long-term care homes, Ford said.

In Saskatchewan, two main health orders remained in place Monday while the province nixed its passport system. Requirements for people to wear masks in indoor public places and to self-isolate when they test positive for COVID-19 are expected to lift at the end of the month.

Saskatchewan's chief medical officer has said the province's Omicron wave has peaked but that hospitalizations will likely rise for the next week before tapering off.

Ontario also announced Monday that youth aged 12 to 17 can book booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday — guidance that has not yet been mirrored by Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

A spokeswoman for Ontario's health ministry said the move was based on the advice of Moore and the Ontario Immunization Advisory Committee.

In an update released last month, NACI recommended boosters only for 12- to 17-year-olds "who may be at higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease due to biological risk factors, social risk factors and/or experience systemic barriers to accessing health care."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.

Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bison given to First Nations community marks historic moment

    According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, the transfer of 40 plains bison is a notable occasion for the Key First Nation, which has worked with the conservation organization and Parks Canada to return the culturally significant animals to its traditional lands.

  • Quebec's largest nurses' union submits complaint with UN agency over 'forced labour'

    After trying to challenge mandatory overtime faced by nurses in the province without success, Quebec's largest nurses' union has ramped up action by filing a complaint with the International Labour Organization, a United Nations agency. The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 76,000 workers, including nurses and nursing assistants, says the forced overtime nurses have endured throughout the pandemic is counter to conventions that Canada has signed with the UN agen

  • Abba Kyari: Nigerian 'super cop' arrested in drug cartel case

    Abba Kyari, already accused of money laundering, is now accused of being part of a drugs cartel.

  • Ontario logs 1,540 hospitalizations, 402 patients in ICUs as COVID-19 indicators continue to drop

    Ontario reported 1,540 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 402 patients infected with the virus in intensive care units on Sunday. The numbers are down from the 1,704 hospitalizations and 414 COVID-19 patients in ICUs reported on Saturday. It's important to note, however, that not all hospitals report updated figures on weekends. A total of 244 COVID-19 patients in ICUs are using ventilators to breathe, according to the Ontario health ministry. Ontario recorded another 22 deaths as a result of

  • Hong Kong now vaccinating 3-year-old kids; Duchess Camilla tests positive: Live COVID updates

    Hong Kong will begin vaccinating 3-year-old kids, days after the death of a 4-year old as infections surge. Latest COVID updates.

  • Major Canada-U.S. border bridge cleared of anti-vax protesters, reopened, as Ottawa residents get fed up

    Major Canada-U.S. border bridge cleared of anti-vax protesters, reopened, as Ottawa residents get fed up

  • Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

    BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a game in hand, at home to struggling Leeds on Feb. 23, and still have to play City away in April. Fabinho was the match-winner for Liverpool, the Brazil holding midfielder keeping up his unlikely scoring run of late

  • Fluffy New York Dog Gets the Zoomies Amid Snowfall

    An adorable dog in Rye Brook, in Westchester County, New York, made the most of a snow day on February 13, as the region was hit by winter weather.At least one Twitter user said their airline flight was delayed because of the snow.This footage, posted on February 13, shows that not everyone was adversely affected, as a dog called Cooper zoomed around Crawford Park in Rye Brook. Credit: @lloydm1234 via Storyful

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • Toronto Argonauts add another offensive weapon in speedster Brandon Banks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts added another free-agent offensive weapon Sunday in former Tiger-Cat receiver Brandon (Speedy B) Banks. The 34-year-old Banks spent the last eight seasons in Hamilton, a receiving and return threat who was named the CFL's most outstanding player in 2019 and top special-teams player in 2015. He left the club in late January, saying he "will always bleed black and gold." Perhaps, but now he will wear Double Blue, along with former Winnipeg star running back Andrew H

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D