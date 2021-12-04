Lake-effect and Montana low to bring wintry, windy wallop to Ontario

Southern Ontario will get a bit of everything this weekend -- from snow and gusty winds to a brief shot of warmth and rain. Lake-effect snow will be the story on Saturday in areas near Georgian Bay and lakes Superior and Huron. Locally, some areas could see 20-30 cm of snow by the time they taper off. That will be the appetizer for what's to come Sunday and Monday, with a low-pressure system originating from Montana targeting the province with rain, snow and strong winds, as well as some mild temperatures to top it off. For more details on what will mark Ontario's first weekend in December, please read on.

SATURDAY: LAKE-EFFECT SQUALLS SET UP, WILL IMPACT TRAVEL

More snow is on the way for some of the snowbelt regions in Ontario Saturday, as the lake-effect machine gets kicked into high gear from strong northwesterly winds off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Snow squall watches, special weather statements and winter weather travel advisories are in effect.

The heavy snow, combined with strong northwesterly winds, will result in reduced visibilities. Travel will likely become difficult and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Commuters will face difficulties along Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, with closures possible as 15-30 cm is possible by Sunday. In the south, highways 11 and 400 will be the main target in the Barrie-Orillia-Midland triangle through the overnight hours Saturday.

With respect to the latter, with one, well-defined band, accumulations will be very localized but could surpass 20 cm by Sunday morning. Across the Kawartha region, 5-10 cm may accumulate as the end of the squall meanders over the area.

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA), meanwhile, will largely stay south of the accumulations, and parts of the southwest will pick up just a dusting -- with less than 2 cm from unorganized bands off of the south end of Lake Huron.

SUNDAY INTO MONDAY: MESSY MIX OF SNOW, RAIN, TEMPORARY WARMTH AND BLUSTERY WINDS

The main event will come Sunday when a Montana low – so named for its origins in that part of the northwestern U.S. – moves into the upper Great Lakes.

The developing low will reach northwestern Ontario Sunday morning. A strong easterly flow will enhance totals for Thunder Bay, potentially giving the city 20 cm. Through the day, snow will spread across northeastern sections and cottage country.

The GTA will briefly see some flurries through the afternoon before an icy mix moves in for a short time in the evening as the warm front moves through, eventually switching to rain for areas south of the Nickel Belt.

Rainfall amounts won't be excessive, but 10-20 mm for southern and central areas through Monday afternoon will certainly take a chunk out of any reseeding snow.

Winds will be strong out of the south on Monday before further strengthening into the evening as the cold front moves through and the squalls return. Gusts of 60-70 km/h are expected as the cold air sinks south, making for a blustery start to the week.

