Ontario faces multi-day storm threat as low targets province

A low-pressure system has been traversing Canada this week and is now moving onto a new target: Ontario. Severe storms will sweep the Great Lakes over the next two days, bringing impactful weather to the north Wednesday and the south on Thursday.

DON'T MISS: Three tornadoes confirmed from Thursday’s storms in Ontario, Quebec

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday

Areas: Northwestern Ontario, southeastern Manitoba

Timing: Afternoon and evening hours

Weather: Northwestern Ontario will be first up to see the threat, bearing severe thunderstorm activity through Wednesday with widespread hazards.

image2

The low will sink south, bringing the risk for severe storms closer to the U.S. border with most cells staying south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The main threat with these storms will be strong wind gusts and large hail. A chance of rotation is possible within the storms that develop, but the risk is higher stateside.

RELATED: When extreme weather hits, trauma is the invisible damage

Confidence: High for severe thunderstorms boarding the United States, low for tornadic activity

Thursday

Areas: Southwestern Ontario

Timing: Afternoon and evening hours

image4

Weather: Southwestern Ontario should gear up for an active weather day Thursday. The potent low barrels across the Great Lakes, and early signals spell a chance for impactful dinner-hour storms along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores.

Some mid-range weather models show a line of storms with widespread hail, heavy rainfall and damaging wind potential, though confidence waivers at this time.

The severity could increase or decrease depending on the speed of the system. Be sure to check back Wednesday as we nail down your forecast.

image8

Prepare

Keep The Weather Network’s app handy on your phone to peek at the radar and keep up with watches and warnings as the day progresses.

Stay close to a safe shelter in case storms threaten your location. And remember, the greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on conditions across Ontario.

WATCH: Experts assess the Barrhaven tornado damage

Click here to view the video