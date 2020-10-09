Ontario experiencing spike in new COVID-19 ICU admissions not seen since June, data shows

A new daily increase in COVID-19 patients admitted into critical care this week is a spike not seen in Ontario since June, according to new data obtained by CBC News.

That rise follows weeks of publicly reported provincial numbers showing a growing number of Ontarians are hospitalized with the viral disease — prompting alarm among clinicians at several already-overflowing hospital sites about another influx of patients.

"My hospital's in surge today. There are more patients who need beds than there are beds available," said Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, in an interview on Thursday.

"And that's on a day where there isn't any influenza in the hospital, and our hospital has relatively low numbers of COVID patients."

On Thursday, the province recorded a record high of nearly 800 new cases. Not only will more of those patients needing treatment as the weeks pass, but hospitals are facing the added pressure of rescheduled surgeries put off during the pandemic's first wave.

Warner raised a question: "If hospitals aren't able to accommodate patients on a regular day, what will happen if we see a minor uptake in COVID patients?"

The latest available one-day tally for Ontario intensive care units (ICUs) showed eight new patients across the province by end-of-day Wednesday. That's a high Ontario's hospitals haven't hit since June 4, though it's still below the mostly double-digit daily ICU admissions during the first wave of cases from the end of March to early May.

Those figures come from a Thursday morning report prepared by Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO), which is distributed daily to critical care stakeholders and shows the most up-to-date numbers provided directly by intensive care units across the province.

The CCSO data obtained by CBC News also shows critical care bed occupancy rates in multiple regions of Ontario, including areas throughout the West, Central, and East, are all more at than 80 per cent.

In the Toronto region, ICU units are now roughly 87 per cent full, according to the data.

Hallway medicine 'getting worse'

Hospitals ramped up capacity in the early months of the pandemic, securing more equipment and supplies and cancelling thousands of elective surgeries, which helped the system handle the COVID-19 cases that followed.

But in recent weeks, with cases rising to new heights and most hospital beds already full, the playing field is different.

Brampton Civic Hospital — known for having one of the busiest emergency departments in the province — has been in "extreme code gridlock" multiple times in recent weeks, meaning more patients need to be admitted beyond the number of available beds, according to Dr. Brooks Fallis, division head and medical director of critical care at William Osler Health System, a hospital network in Peel region.

Many of those are people showing up with respiratory symptoms, Fallis said.

But given the challenges accessing COVID-19 testing, he said most don't have results before coming to the hospital. That leaves staff scrambling to isolate them without knowing what's causing their symptoms.

"Now, you've got people backing up into the emergency department and hallway medicine getting worse," Fallis said. "And that becomes very, very problematic in a pandemic situation."

