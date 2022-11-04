‘Stop it! You deliberately made it illegal': Ontario education minister Stephen Lecce faces backlash for call to end 'needless strike'

Elisabetta Bianchini
·3 min read

Amid thousands of Ontario education workers on the picket lines for Friday's walkout, the province's education minister Stephen Lecce continues to call on Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members to "end the illegal strike."

What CUPE is doing, closing schools, causing further interruptions on families because they were, as of last Sunday, determined to increase wages and compensation by nearly 50 per cent I think is just, frankly, unacceptable. We stand with parents who insist that the schools are open.Stephen Lecce, Ontario Education Minister on CP24

"We know the impacts on mental, physical, social, emotional health, and we know that the strike is now illegal, and so we're urging the union to put our kids first, to come back to our classes, to help get these kids caught up... We shouldn't be here, families shouldn't be here, but we now have legislation that gives us tools and I want parents to hear us loud and clear, we will use every tool available to government to open these school, bring some end to this needless, illegal strike."

CUPE had initially demanded an increase of 11.7 per cent for yearly wages. The average salary for these education workers is $39,000 a year.

When Lecce shared a clip for his CP24 interview on Twitter, several people responded, condemning the education minister's statements.

During a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "the proactive use"of the notwithstanding clause is "an attack on people's fundamental rights and in this case is an attack on one of the most basic rights available, one of collective bargaining."

"That's why when I spoke to premier Ford on Wednesday I asked him not to invoke the notwithstanding clause preemptively because suspending people's basic rights should never be something people enter into lightly, or without seriously weighing the consequences," Trudeau said. "I can tell you, all parents and all Canadians should be extremely worried about suspension of our most fundamental rights and freedoms."

"The federal government is looking at all options and we're considering what we can do."

Latest Stories

  • Ontario passes bill to ban CUPE education workers' strike after talks end with no deal

    Ontario has now passed legislation making it illegal for 55,000 education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees to strike and imposing a contract on them. The workers are expected to walk off the job Friday after mediation between the Ontario government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) failed to reach a deal. There's no word on when the job action will end. School boards are advising parents to make alternative child-care plans into next week. Union leade

  • Alvarado, Grandview football standouts named Texas statewide players of the week

    Alvarado’s Cardea Collier and Grandview’s Kason English were recognized after their big games in Week 10.

  • Jewish centers in L.A. remain on alert after individual identified in threats to New Jersey synagogues

    Synagogues and Jewish centers in Los Angeles remain on alert after a series of antisemitic incidents.

  • What to Know About Diabetes and the Risk of Silent Heart Attacks

    Silent heart attacks, which are more common in people with diabetes, don’t cause typical or obvious symptoms

  • Kanye West says he's taking a '30-day cleanse' - quitting drink, sex and talking

    Kanye West has announced that he's going to be taking "a verbal fast" - not talking to anyone, drinking any alcohol, watching X-rated films or having sex for 30 days. The rapper, who has faced a backlash following antisemitic remarks, told his 31.8 million Twitter followers: "I'm not talking to nooobody for a month". The 45-year-old, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has only just had his Twitter account re-instated.

  • Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally

    Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.”RSBN

  • More Details Emerge in Paul Pelosi Attack: 'We've Got to Take Them All Out'

    USA Today reports that Paul Pelosi woke up last Friday to find his alleged attacker standing over him with a hammer in one hand, and zip-ties in the other

  • 'Ford is incompetent. Lecce is incompetent': ‘Breakfast Television’, ‘The Social’ hosts skewer Ontario government over CUPE strike

    'Breakfast Television' host Sid Seixeiro and 'The Social' host Elaine Lui had harsh words for Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce over their treatment of CUPE members and the ongoing labour strike.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC. Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise's first head coach. Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season. The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021. The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home. Vancouver's logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald e

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Alpine Canada to sign on with new sport integrity commissioner's Abuse-Free Sport

    CALGARY, United Kingdom — Alpine Canada has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, which is a new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment. Effective Dec. 31, the Canadian ski racing community can report abuse, discrimination and harassment directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner. OSIC was established by the federal sports minister in June amid a wave of high-performance Canadian athletes across several sports accusing coaches and managers of mistreatment

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Firing Sheldon Keefe won't get to heart of Leafs' problem

    In light of the Maple Leafs' recent struggles, there have been calls for head coach Sheldon Keefe or general manager Kyle Dubas to be fired but if the roster and player's performances are the problem, then changing bench bosses won't solve the issue in Toronto.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Scottie Barnes' playmaking, Pascal Siakam's processing shining for Raptors

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder have been impressed by Scottie Barnes' persistence and confidence with the ball while Pascal Siakam is at a level Raptors fans haven't seen before. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O