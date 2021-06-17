COVID-19 vaccine second dose in Ontario: This is when you can book your next shot

The Ontario government announced that beginning the week of June 28, all adults in the province will be able to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at an accelerated interval, with the exact sequence still to be confirmed, at least 28 days after their first dose.

As of Monday, June 21 at 8:00 a.m., anyone in the province who received their first dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9 can book their second dose appointment at an accelerated interval.

Take a look at this chart to see when you can get your second jab.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 23 at 8:00 a.m., anyone who received their first shot on or before May 30 in the province's 10 hotspots can book their second shot at a shortened interval.

The 10 hotspots are:

Toronto

Waterloo

York

Durham

Halton

Hamilton

Simcoe Muskoka

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Porcupine

Peel

"COVID-19 vaccines work and are out best defence against the virus and variants, including the Delta variant," Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott said.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said, based on the guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), used Ontarians to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine available to them, including mixing manufacturers of first and second doses.

She added that "most" administrators will inform individuals about what vaccine they will be receiving in advance of their appointment.

"The large increase of Moderna vaccines and steady supply of Pfizer has enabled Ontario to speed up second dose appointments, target hot spot areas and provide more options for people to become fully immunized," a statement from Jones reads. "With every vaccine administered we are making meaningful progress in our collective efforts to protect our loved ones and keep communities safe."

As of June 16, about 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Ontarians. Over 75 per cent of adults have received their first dose and more than 19 per cent are fully immunized.