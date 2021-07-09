COVID-19 Ontario Step 3 reopening rules: This is what you can and can't do starting July 16

People walk on a street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on June 11, 2021. Ontario entered step one of its reopening plan on Friday, with stores and restaurants teeming with customers as the province lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in months. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The Ontario government announced from that the province will move into Step 3 of its reopening plan on July 16, earlier than the anticipated July 21 date.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our frontline heroes, and the ongoing commitment of Ontarians to get vaccinated, we have surpassed the targets we set in order to enter Step Three of our Roadmap,” a statement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford reads. “While this is welcome news for everyone who wants a return to normal, we will not slow down our efforts to fully vaccinate everyone who wants to be and put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”

As of July 8 over 77 per cent of Ontarians ages 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 50 per cent have received their second dose. From June 29 to July 5, the provincial case rate decreased by 23.3 per cent.

The threshold to move into Step 3 of reopening was to have 70 to 80 per cent of adults with one dose and 25 per cent with two doses for at least two weeks.

What is allowed in Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan?

Under Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, the following activities are allowed: