COVID-19 in Ontario: Schools should 'never close again' as we move into 'post-pandemic mindset', infectious disease expert urges

Elisabetta Bianchini
·4 min read

With in-person learning resuming in schools across Ontario next week, one infectious disease expert is stressing that reopening schools is certainly a reasonable step.

“I think it's easy to lose sight of all the other things that go to the wayside when kids are out of school,” Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti told Yahoo Canada. “Say hospital workers, they're essential workers and they have kids, so all of a sudden, you have people having to stay home to look after the kids, it becomes a much more difficult situation, it has a ripple effect in the community.”

“Let's not forget kids’ social development, language development… So I think that the risks of disease transmission are strongly outweighed by the benefits that are afforded to kids by being in school, and that's why they shouldn't be closed in the first place. Going back is a good thing and they should never close again.”Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, Infectious Disease expert

In terms of the risks of COVID-19 transmission in schools, Dr. Chakrabarti identified that schools are a congregate setting where children and adults interact, which can lead to transmission of the virus, possibly more transmission with the Omicron variant in particular, but schools generally have been “safe” for the last two years.

A woman wearing a face mask waits outside a COVID-19 testing site in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 8, 2022. Canada reported 30,435 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, raising its national total to 2,512,577 with 30,742 deaths, according to local media CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)
A woman wearing a face mask waits outside a COVID-19 testing site in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 8, 2022. Canada reported 30,435 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, raising its national total to 2,512,577 with 30,742 deaths, according to local media CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Changes to testing strategy could still work

With Ontario also having significantly changed its testing strategy in recent weeks to only the symptomatic, highest risk individuals in our community, Dr. Chakrabarti commented that indicators like percent positivity in testing, even with fewer people being tested, can be effective in assessing the current state of this wave of the pandemic.

“If you're getting a whole bunch of higher risk people that we're testing now and you're seeing that the percent positivity is significantly dropping,...that's an indication things are getting better,” he said. “In pre-pandemic times, what we did with influenza, for example, we didn't test people in the community but we did have an idea of what was happening by some surveillance and also looking at the cases in the hospital.”

“So even though we don't have the same level of detection that we did, let's say a month ago, we still have a level of detection that's there. But the big thing for us to remember is that in the grand scheme of things, you don't need to know what's happening to say, a healthy 35-year-old in the community who gets essentially a cold, and that's going to be a bit of an adjustment because we've been doing all this low risk testing for so long.”

People with a thick coats line up to enter a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 3, 2022. The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert on Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)
People with a thick coats line up to enter a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 3, 2022. The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert on Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

When will the COVID-19 pandemic be over?

Dr. Chakrabarti identified that we are moving into a “post-pandemic mindset” and in terms of when the pandemic will be “over,” there will be a low amount of community transmission, but that does not have to be zero and we could still see spikes in cases in the wintertime.

He added that there also needs to be a sociopolitical change and a shift to take the focus off of dashboards of daily case data, and even hospitalizations, particularly for the general public.

“That information will still be available, but it's just not going to be front and centre in our consciousness,” Dr. Chakrabarti said.

“Part of this is going to be the numbers, but part of this is going to be kind of changing our mindset and our perspective, and a lot of that's going to have to be through good communication.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Murray collects first win of the season as Senators upset Flames 4-1

    CALGARY — Shuffled to centre as a result of Tim Stutzle being added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Ottawa's Nick Paul stepped up with a big performance on Thursday night. Paul scored twice in the first period and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first win of the season as the Senators won 4-1 over the slumping Calgary Flames. “Wherever I play, I try to do my role, which is create space, win battles, take pucks to the net,” said Paul, who had scored just once in his previous 19 games. On Thursd

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Longtime Canadian women's baseball team member Amanda Asay dies at 33

    NELSON, B.C. — Baseball Canada says Amanda Asay, the longest-serving member of the Canadian women's baseball team program, died Friday after a skiing accident in Nelson, B.C. The native of Prince George, B.C., was 33. A Baseball Canada spokesman says the accident happened Friday, and that more information -- including about funeral arrangements -- will likely be provided soon. The federation did not offer details about her cause of death. Asay, who joined the program in 2005, helped Canada win s

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Power Five: Penguins enter 'one last ride' mode

    With Evgeni Malkin back in the mix and Sidney Crosby getting back into form, the Pittsburgh Penguins headline this week's Power Five on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol