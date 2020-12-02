COVID-19 in Canada: Ontario confirmed 35 more COVID-19 deaths, Quebec cases spike above 1,500

COVID-19 in Canada

For more on today’s top stories and the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country, please refer to our live updates below throughout the day, as well as our COVID-19 news hub.

Ontario continues to report more than 1,700 daily COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 1,723 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 500 cases in Peel, 410 in Toronto and 196 cases in York Region.

The province confirmed 35 more deaths, bringing the total to 3,698.

There are now 656 people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, including 183 in ICUs.

A total of 111 long-term care homes have an outbreak right now, which includes 664 active resident cases and 517 active staff cases.

Ontario reported 166 new school-related COVID-19 cases, including 140 student cases and 26 staff cases.

Quebec cases rise above 1,500

Quebec reported 1,514 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 386 cases in Montreal, 191 cases in Montérégie, 186 cases in the Quebec City region and 130 cases in Chaudière-Appalaches.

The province confirmed 43 more COVID-19 deaths, including nine that occurred in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 740 people in Quebec hospitals with COVID-19, including 99 in intensive care.

Check out our COVID-19 in Canada topic page for latest news, tips, health updates, cases and more.