Ontario COVID-19 science table being dissolved

TORONTO — Members of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table say Public Health Ontario has informed them the group is being dissolved as of Sept. 6.

A statement today from the advisers says as the science table winds down in the coming weeks, it will aim to complete existing work.

They say the science table's work reflects the dedication of hundreds of volunteer scientists, physicians and administrators since July 2020.

The advisers say key principles that will help Ontario manage the continued dangers of COVID-19 are that science matters, equity counts, transparency is critical, independence must be both perceived and delivered, and timeliness and relevance are essential.

The science table's advice and guidance at times during the pandemic have run contrary to government actions, and its former scientific director, Dr. Peter Juni, was particularly outspoken.

Dr. Fahad Razak, who took over the position from Juni this year, says in a statement that he hopes the scientific advice the group provided to the public and decision makers has helped to reduce suffering.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug.26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

