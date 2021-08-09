Ontario confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases as 7-day average continues upward creep

A man wears a mask as he exits a TTC subway station. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Ontario reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, the most on a Monday since June 14 and nearly double the number logged on the same day last week.

Because testing levels fluctuate on a weekly basis in the province, it is usually most informative to compare the same day of the week.

Ontario saw 168 additional infections last Monday, and 119 on the Monday previous.

Today's total includes 90 new cases in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, 29 in York Region, 29 in Hamilton and 26 in Windsor-Essex.

The seven-day average of daily cases increased for a fourth straight day, up to 269 — a level last seen in late June.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 15,805.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.3 per cent, the highest since June 15.

Active cases: 2,375.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 113, with 70 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: No new deaths. The official toll stands at 9,407.

Vaccinations: 29,949 doses were administered Sunday, the fewest on a single day in Ontario since March 7. Roughly 71.6 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had both shots.

Ontario: New daily cases of COVID-19