Ontario expects $1.3B deficit, to post surplus in a year

The Canadian Press
·5 min read

TORONTO — Ontario plans to start posting budget surpluses in a year, leaning heavily on booming revenues to outweigh increased spending on health care – which includes boosts to hospitals, home care and the medical workforce.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said his nearly $205-billion plan released Thursday shows that the province can spend responsibly.

"We are showing it is possible to balance a budget while investing more in housing, more in highways, more in transit, more in the skilled trades, more in new manufacturing, more in health care, more in education, more in the north," he said in the legislature.

In the fiscal year starting next month, Ontario expects to run a $1.3-billion deficit, before eking out a small surplus of $200 million in 2024-25, followed by a $4.4-billion surplus the following fiscal year.

Finance officials say that progression is partly due to increasing revenues – Ontario expects to end this year with about $200 billion in revenue, more than $20 billion higher than it projected at this time last year – thanks to higher-than-expected levels of inflation and economic recovery.

But those windfalls aren't leading to new affordability goodies at a time of high inflation, aside from boosting a program for low-income seniors.

Bethlenfalvy said the government didn't wait for the budget to introduce measures such as a gas tax cut, low-income tax credit and increase to disability support payments.

"We're doing a bunch of things," he said. "It's not just one and done."

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Ontarians are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of groceries, rent and gas and this budget fails to meet the moment.

On the expense side of the ledger, Ontario continues its infrastructure-heavy plans with more than $20 billion in highway, hospital and transit projects. The province is also putting an additional $75 million over three years in its Skills Development Fund and $224 million to build and upgrade training centres, as it seeks to ensure there are enough workers to implement its plans to build.

Meanwhile, as it deals with pandemic backlogs and health worker shortages, the government is increasing hospital funding by four per cent and spending more than half a billion in home care in the upcoming fiscal year.

The government had promised in the last budget to put $1 billion over three years into home care, and is announcing in this budget that it is speeding up that funding, with $569 million in 2023-24.

Ontario is also earmarking an additional $425 million over three years for mental health and addictions services, including to fund community programs, youth wellness hubs, and support children and youth with eating disorders.

The health-care sector, like many across the province, has seen labour shortages become particularly acute over the past year, with hospitals pointing to a lack of nurses as the reason for temporary emergency room closures.

The budget puts $200 million toward addressing immediate staffing shortages including a program that sees health-care students work in hospitals to gain experience as well as a supervised practice experience program for internationally educated nurses.

The province has also seen high patient volumes in emergency rooms and paramedics waiting longer to offload ambulance patients. The situation became so critical at points in the past year that many communities have seen periods in which no ambulances are available. The province is adding $51 million over three years to a dedicated offload nurses program, in order to free up paramedics.

Another $22 million is being used to hire up to 200 people to provide mentorship, supervision and training to new nurses. As well, $15 million will be spent to keep 100 mid-to-late career nurses working, though officials didn't detail exactly how that money will be used for retention.

Ontario is also spending $80 million over three years to shore up future health-care staffing by increasing post-secondary nursing program enrolment. As well, the province is adding 154 post-graduate medical training spots and 100 seats for medical undergraduates.

The budget reveals that Ontario will be spending $72 million in the upcoming year to expand publicly funded procedures at private clinics – a plan the government has said will help reduce wait times, but which critics have said undermines the public health-care system.

Teachers' unions said education got short shrift in the budget. While there is a $2.3-billion increase to base funding, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation said the government is receiving a lot from the federal government to fund the $10-a-day child-care plan.

"At this point, it's crystal clear that this government will continue to sacrifice the high quality education system that Ontarians expect and deserve in order to advance their own corporate agenda," president Karen Littlewood wrote in a statement.

There are few new affordability measures in the budget, but the government is expanding the Guaranteed Annual Income System, which provides payments to low-income seniors. The government plans to introduce new criteria that would see about 100,000 more seniors eligible for the program starting in July 2024, and the benefit will be indexed to inflation.

Ontario also points to inflation as one reason for increasing reserves on the books. This budget has $1 billion set aside in reserve, but that rises to $4 billion in 2025-26.

Ontario's real GDP is projected to increase by just 0.2 per cent in 2023, though the rate is expected to pick up in subsequent years.

The province's contingency fund for 2023-24 is set at $4 billion. As the end of this fiscal year quickly approaches, about $1.75 billion in this year's contingency fund is left unspent. Ontario's fiscal watchdog has been critical of what he called this government's unusually large contingency funds, saying that type of accounting is not transparent.

Net debt is projected to surpass the $400-billion threshold for the first time in the upcoming year.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce said the government's efforts to address labour shortages in health care and the skilled trades are welcome investments, as well as spending on manufacturing and mining.

"We appreciate the government’s focus on fiscal responsibility while maintaining growth-enabling investments that support greater productivity," president and CEO Rocco Rossi wrote in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Canadian dollar gives back gains as oil prices fall

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the currency giving back its earlier gains as oil prices fell and a rally on Wall Street lost momentum. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3730 to the greenback, or 72.83 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since March 7 at 1.3631. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told lawmakers that refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) would be difficult this year and may take several years.

  • TikTok CEO grilled by skeptical lawmakers on safety, content

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A nearly six-hour grilling of TikTok’s CEO by lawmakers brought the platform’s 150 million U.S. users no closer to an answer as to whether the app will be wiped from their devices. U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pressed Shou Zi Chew over data security and harmful content, responding skeptically during a tense committee hearing to his assurances that the hugely popular video-sharing app prioritizes user safety and should not be banned due to its Chinese connections. In a bipartisan

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as Yellen vows actions to safeguard deposits

    Wall Street see-sawed to a higher close on Thursday as market participants were reassured by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's reassurances that measures will be taken to keep Americans' deposits safe. "You watch this market and you watch it change direction in a short period of time and it’s based on some market participants’ interpretation over what someone said and how it affects how their trading," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. The session followed Wednesday's boom-and-bust moves after the Fed's rate hike, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent Q&A session and Yellen's testimony before Congress in which she ruled out blanket protection for all deposits.

  • Budget 2023 to detail crackdown on 'junk fees' for consumers: federal source

    OTTAWA — A federal source says the coming budget will detail how the Liberals plan to go after hidden or unexpected consumer fees, following the United States announcing its own crackdown on these charges. Often referred to as "junk fees," they can include those tacked on to the initial price of a product or service that hide, and inflate, the total cost. The government official, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet public in next week's budget, says the Liberals plan to work wit

  • Finland is offering free vacations for people to come and learn how to be happy after being named the happiest country in the world

    The nordic country topped the rankings with a score that was "significantly ahead of all other countries," according to the World Happiness Report.

  • Emerging market investors turn increasingly bullish for Q2 -HSBC survey

    Nearly half of emerging market investors are bullish on prospects for developing markets in the second quarter, a survey by HSBC showed on Thursday, thanks to rising optimism following the reopening of the Chinese economy. Some two thirds of the respondents expected emerging equities to outperform those of the developed economies in the next three months, the survey of 138 investors from 133 institutions, conducted between Jan. 24 and March 6, found. "Asia has seen the largest improvement in sentiment, largely reflecting the expectations of a strong rebound of Chinese economic activity," said Murat Ulgen, Global Head of Emerging Markets Research at HSBC.

  • Stocks hold onto gains during volatile post-Fed session

    Stocks closed higher Thursday afternoon as a post-Fed rally was bolstered by hopes from investors interest rate hikes will end sooner than expected as banking pressures end the central bank's aggressive fight against inflation.

  • Gen Z is chalking up credit card debt and falling behind on their payments faster than any other generation, new report says

    American Gen Zs chalked up $2,781 worth of average credit card debt in the fourth quarter of 2022 — up 6% from March to May 2022, per Credit Karma.

  • Chaos in US markets means investors should buy up international stocks, RBA says

    The Treasury yield curve is the most inverted out of any developed country - spelling trouble ahead for US stocks, RBA said.

  • Exclusive-Microsoft must do more to resolve antitrust issues, rivals say

    Microsoft Corp's initial offer to address EU antitrust complaints filed by rivals is insufficient and the U.S. software giant needs to do more, German software provider Nextcloud said, as regulators consider whether to open a formal investigation. French cloud computing services provider and complainant OVHcloud is also waiting for a more concrete proposal from Microsoft, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. Resolving the complaints with the companies could help Microsoft stave off a possible EU antitrust investigation that could lead to a fine as much as 10% of its global turnover.

  • Heavily indebted Chinese developer proposes restructuring

    BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to manage more than $300 billion in debt rattled global financial markets announced a long-awaited plan Thursday to restructure what it owes to foreign bondholders. The Evergrande Group, the global real estate industry's most heavily indebted company, ran short of cash after Beijing tightened controls on corporate debt the ruling Communist Party worries is dangerously high. Some other Chinese developers collapsed, leaving half-finishe

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 23 PM

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • #TheMoment Ontario wool farmers spot their blanket on The Last of Us

    A green blanket made by a small wool farm in Ontario made a cameo on HBO’s hit show The Last of Us, leading to big business for the farm.

  • A 52-home community starting is now being 3D-printed in Kenya — take a look around Mvule Gardens

    The first 10 homes have already been sold as 14Trees continues to see demand for the remaining in-progress two to three-bedroom concrete homes.

  • State launches probe of cannabis licensing to 'clean house' of corruption

    State officials will audit corruption in cannabis licensing after a Times investigation uncovered allegations of bribery, conflicts of interest and other misdeeds.

  • Nottingham food waste collection trial response 'positive'

    The council says it wants to boost all recycling rates without increasing the overall cost.

  • Action from Congress, not the Fed, is what's needed to grow the US economy, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "We lost sight of something critical: we lost sight of how we grow our economy in a sustainable and inclusive fashion," Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • UK central bank hikes rates like Fed amid financial turmoil

    LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England extended its battle against inflation Thursday, announcing an 11th consecutive interest rate increase despite concerns about the economic fallout from troubles in the global financial system. Britain’s central bank boosted its key rate by a quarter-percentage point to 4.25%, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved a similar move to tame price increases that are crimping household budgets and slowing economic growth. The decision followed unexpected news th

  • Block slides 15% after short-seller Hindenburg says 2-year investigation indicates the company has 'wildly overstated' genuine user counts

    Block said Hindenburg's report on its Cash App business is 'factually inaccurate and misleading' and that it's looking at taking legal action.

  • Ford discloses $3 billion loss, provides insights into its 3 business units

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to break down Ford’s financial report, expected losses on EV business, and how the automaker is transforming.