Ontario Breaks Ground on Long-Term Care Homes in Belle River and Leamington

Construction is underway on two new long-term care homes in Belle River and Leamington, bringing 320 new and upgraded long-term care beds to Essex County. The two homes will bring 320 much-needed long-term care beds to the province.

This is part of the Ontario government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

“Congratulations to the whole team involved in the ground-breaking of these two upgraded and modernized homes. Our government is fixing long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care.

“Today marks a significant milestone. When building is completed, 320 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.”

The new home in Belle River will replace Tilbury Manor Nursing Home in Tilbury and will provide 85 new and 75 upgraded beds in private and basic rooms.

The 160 bed home will be more centrally located to better serve surrounding communities and is expected to be completed and welcoming its first residents in fall 2025.

"The new facility in Belle River will be state-of-the-art, offer private rooms, and have 160 beds. That’s twice as many beds as the facility it is replacing. That means the people of Tilbury and Belle River will have twice as many beds in a new state-of-the-art facility. I want to thank the Minister of Long-Term Care for ensuring that people in Essex County receive access to the quality long-term care they deserve, in a safe, home-like environment, when and where they need it." said Anthony Leardi, MPP for Essex.

The new home in Leamington will replace Franklin Gardens Long Term Care Home in Leamington and will provide 40 new and 120 upgraded beds in private and basic rooms. The 160-bed home is expected to be completed and welcoming its first residents in summer 2026.

Both new homes will feature design improvements, including secure outdoor spaces for residents, larger resident common areas and air conditioning throughout the home. The design is centred around ‘resident home areas’ to create more intimate and familiar living spaces for up to 32 residents, with dining and activity areas, lounges and bedrooms.

"This announcement marks a significant stride forward in our pursuit of dignified and compassionate care for our seniors. The redevelopment of these new homes exemplies our unwavering dedication to building warm, welcoming, safe homes for our seniors. These initiatives stand as a testament to our promise of fostering a future where our seniors can thrive, surrounded by the comfort they deserve and the support they need." Added Trevor Jones MPP for Chatham-Kent—Leamington

