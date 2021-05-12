'Do not feel in the least bit ripped off': #GenXZeneca reacts to stoppage of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
After Ontario announced Tuesday that it will pause administering first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Ontarians continue to navigate what this means for individuals who have received the first dose of the vaccine.
Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, cited increased concerns around the rare blood clot adverse event associated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).
Ontario's chief medical officer of health confirmed that as of May 8, 651,012 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were administered with a rate of VITT of 0.9 per 100,000 dose administered. A total of 202,873 doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine were administered with a rate of VITT of one per 100,000 doses. But more recently, there have been increase reports of VITT with a rate of 1.7 per 100,000 doses administered.
Despite these concerns, Ontario's chief medical officer of health said Ontarians who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine made the right decision.
"We maintain that those who received their first dose with the AstraZeneca vaccine did absolutely the right thing to protect illness, and to protect their families, loved one and communities," Dr. Williams said.
You will hear about more cases of VITT in the coming days-weeks. It's serious & I don't take it lightly.
Take breaks from news if you need to & know the signs so you're aware but not scared.
But remember you will NOT hear stories of lives saved from earlier AZ vaccination.
3/5 pic.twitter.com/pxHAkarhtf
— 🔬Samantha Yammine, PhD (aka Science Sam) (@heysciencesam) May 12, 2021
That is a point that many health experts are stressing to Ontarians, stating that those who received their first dose of the vaccine made the right decision and it is still an effective vaccine.
The decision to pause future first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ontario *today* does NOT mean your prior decision to take this vaccine was wrong.
VITT* is serious, but we're only just turning the corner in the record-breaking 3rd wave.
(*VITT = clots with low platelets)
1/5
— 🔬Samantha Yammine, PhD (aka Science Sam) (@heysciencesam) May 12, 2021
I'm busy with my day job today (doctoring & professoring), but this captures what I believe. We make decisions based on what we know, now. If you got AZ, you made a good decision for your immunity & your community. 4-28 days out? Watch for VITT. We're here to support you. ❤️ https://t.co/GCwTJKoB90 pic.twitter.com/3JVE82U0U0
— Menaka Pai, MSc MD FRCPC (@MPaiMD) May 12, 2021
It was the right decision amongst those who took it. They reduced their risk of hospitalization and death, and were less transmissible to their loved ones. In Ontario only ~ 200 COVID cases were seen in the 200000 individuals who got AZ (0.1%), and very few hosp/ICU
2/4
— Zain Chagla (@zchagla) May 12, 2021
The risk of VITT following a 2nd dose of #AstraZeneca is very likely to be lower than after a 1st dose—the precise risk estimate is still unknown and will likely change with ongoing surveillance.
To quote @ASPphysician we mustn't "say confidently what we don’t know confidently." https://t.co/WUOORbXw4W
— Nathan Stall (@NathanStall) May 11, 2021
If you’ve already received AZ you should know:
You now have great protection from severe COVID
If you’re >4 weeks out, you don’t have to worry about blood clots
You did the right thing for everyone by getting AZ, it’ll help end COVID faster
Exhale
All’s well
You’re safe
— Ian Preyra (@Preyratology) May 12, 2021
With the hashtag #GenXZeneca trending on Twitter, many people in Ontario have indicated that they are happy they got their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and are even happy to get their second dose of the same vaccine.
According to data from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory table, the risk of VITT from countries with "moderate to high data quality" range from one case per 26,5001 to one case per 127,300 for first doses, while data from the U.K. suggests that the risk is much lower for the second dose.
The province has not released a clear plan on whether individuals can receive a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine or if they will receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead.
Hey @fordnation I'd be happy to take one of those AstraZeneca shots sitting in a fridge right now as a chaser #GenXZeneca #COVID19Ontario #AstraZenaca pic.twitter.com/dDqZ54QmjP
— Amy Courser (@Amy_Courser) May 12, 2021
In the 1970s, my parents smoked two packs a day *each* and seat belts in cars were optional. I have no regrets about taking AZ (my shot was three weeks today so my one shot immunity has kicked in by now too) #GenXZeneca
— alexis (@piptal) May 12, 2021
Will I get a second shot of AZ? Yes, and bring it on as soon as it’s available for me #GenXZeneca pic.twitter.com/PjSp3PB190
— Michael Atkinson (@SPELUofT) May 12, 2021
My AZ shot was today at 2.50pm. Must be one of the last ones to join the #GenXZeneca. Can't wait for the second one (hopefully soon) and party like it's 1999! pic.twitter.com/ptzolMDY4a
— Algis Akstinas (@AlsoKnownAs_AA) May 12, 2021
Day 22:
In the clear in terms of the 1 in 60,000
chance of getting bloodclots.
Do not feel in the least bit “ripped off” that my first dose was AZ.
Do feel immensely GRATEFUL that I am one step closer to getting back to whatever normal may be. #GenXZeneca #ThisIsOurShot
— Arwen Humphreys (@arwenhumphreys) May 12, 2021
I’m down for another round. Time to put these last 14 crappy months in the rear view. Blood clots are a risk - Life is a risk. Like the t-shirt I wore with my flannel pants in the 90’s said No Fear #GenXZeneca https://t.co/dzziUSrfNE
— Jackie O. 🇨🇦 (@jax_76_ca) May 12, 2021
I got my #AstraZeneca shot 3 weeks ago and looking forward to get my 2nd shot earlier than the 16 weeks stretch that was announced due to lack of vaxx. Shambolic public health communication - federal and provincial - shouldn’t stop anyone getting their shot. #GenXZeneca #COVID19 https://t.co/EiIjzrBCaX
— Balkan Devlen (@BalkanDevlen) May 11, 2021
However, some people still don't feel completely comfortable with how the associated risks, and subsequent pause, was communicated to them.
I feel like I was pressure sold a car that’s now being recalled and may kill me in the next 2 weeks and no amount of “you did the right thing” will change this. It’s not logical, it’s just human feelings resulting from messaging.#GenXZeneca
— Johanne Boucher (@JohannBoucher) May 11, 2021
I’ve traded some of my Covid anxiety for AZ anxiety. I will remain a bit nervous until I pass the 28 day mark, post vaccine. I’m trying not to think about it too much, but I can’t help it. I know how lucky I am to have access to any vaccine, but still...
— Liz Luzza (@LizzieLuzza) May 11, 2021
Thanks but we sure hope that by "taking one for the team" we aren't going to have life lasting effects. We also hope you all get us the best 2nd dose data possible!
— DJ (@DebraJ43) May 10, 2021