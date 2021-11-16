Ontario to allow pharmacies to offer symptomatic COVID-19 testing: source

TORONTO — A senior Ontario government source says pharmacies in the province will soon be able to start offering COVID-19 tests for symptomatic people.

Currently, pharmacies can only do COVID-19 tests for people without symptoms, who haven't been in contact with someone with COVID-19, and aren't part of an outbreak investigation.

The testing is largely intended for residents, workers and visitors of long-term care homes, Indigenous individuals, and people who need out-of-country medical services.

The source, who isn't authorized to speak publicly ahead of an upcoming announcement, says pharmacies - if they opt in - will soon be able to offer PCR swab tests for people with symptoms and high-risk contacts of people with COVID-19.

The pharmacies will also be able to serve as drop-off points for at-home tests, if they want to participate in the program.

Pharmacies will be expected to have a dedicated space in which to perform the tests, physical distancing, time between tests to allow for cleaning, and put up signage indicating the location provides symptomatic testing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

