Ontario-Update

Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks will hold a rally this morning, in defiance of a trespass order issued by the school.

The university has said the protesters must clear the site by 8 a-m, and on Sunday officials indicated they would seek an injunction in court if protesters don't comply.

Organizers say they plan to hold their ground and will hold a rally alongside the Ontario Federation of Labour, in an effort to force the school to meet their demands.

The two sides met on Sunday afternoon, and protesters presented what they describe as a counter-offer that calls on the school to disclose public investments in companies profiting from Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt.

In late 2022, the Doug Ford government removed land from the protected Greenbelt to build 50-thousand homes.

Ford reversed course on that plan after months of public outcry, and reports from both the auditor general and the integrity commissioner that found the process favoured certain developers.

N-D-P Leader Marit Stiles had asked Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario Patricia Kosseim (koh-SEEM') to investigate the premier and government staffers' reported use of personal phones and emails on the controversial file.

Kosseim says her office is working on 19 active access-to-information appeals that are similar to the concerns Stiles raised.

A 37-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crashed into a home in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say the crash was reported a little before 4:30 a-m Sunday morning.

The woman in the vehicle died at the scene, and police say no one in the home was injured.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

A cyclist is dead after a weekend collision with a transport truck in Laurentian Valley Township.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened Saturday morning in the community about 110-kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

The 53-year-old male cyclist died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Halton Regional Police are warning people to be vigilant after multiple opioid deaths over the weekend.

They say three people have died since Friday in two separate suspected opioid poisonings in Halton Hills, about 40-kilometres west of Toronto.

Police say they haven't yet identified the substance believed to be linked to the deaths.

A Toronto lab has found a way to tell if an audio clip features a real human voice or one generated by artificial intelligence.

Staff at Klick Health's research arm say the method is based on vocal biomarkers.

Those can include pauses when someone is speaking, takes a breath or grasps for words, which artificial intelligence-generated audio doesn't do.

Klick has an 80 per cent success rate when it tries to identify deep fakes, which are A-I-produced videos, audio clips or photos that look extremely real.

