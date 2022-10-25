Former provincial party leaders in tight municipal races

TORONTO — Two former provincial party leaders are in tight mayoral races in tonight's Ontario municipal elections.

In Hamilton, former NDP leader Andrea Horwath is neck and neck with the former president and CEO of the city's chamber of commerce.

Meanwhile, former Liberal leader Steven Del Duca is in a tight race in Vaughan with city councillor Sandra Yeung Racco.

The mayors of some of Ontario's largest cities were re-elected, with John Tory winning a third term as mayor of Toronto, Bonnie Crombie securing another victory in Mississauga, and Patrick Brown being re-elected as mayor of Brampton.

Ottawa has a new mayor, in former journalist Mark Sutcliffe, who coasted to victory over councillor Catherine McKenney.

The province recently granted so-called strong mayor powers to Toronto and Ottawa with the goal of building housing more quickly, but Sutcliffe has said he is not interested in veto power over council.

Ottawa was an open race as Jim Watson did not run again.

London was also poised to get a new mayor, with Ed Holder declining to run. Josh Morgan, a city councillor and deputy mayor, was well ahead in early results over former London-Fanshawe MP Khalil Ramal.

In nearby Woodstock, the incumbent mayor facing six sex assault charges involving two women went down in a massive defeat. Trevor Birtch garnered just 305 votes, placing fourth – well behind winner Jerry Acchione's 3,612 votes.

Ken Boshcoff, a former mayor of Thunder Bay, was ahead in early results to lead that city again. In the Greater Toronto Area city of Milton, Gord Krantz, who is believed to be Canada's longest-serving mayor, won a 14th term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press