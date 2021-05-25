Ontario reports 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 today and 1,446 new cases on Monday

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 today and 1,446 new cases on Monday.

The Ministry of Health did not release its daily report on the novel coronavirus on the Victoria Day holiday.

Today's new case count is the lowest since March 16, when Ontario reported 1,074 new cases.

The province is logging eight deaths from the virus on Sunday and 33 on Monday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 325 of today's new cases are in Toronto, 231 in Peel Region and 77 in York Region.

Provincial data show 1,025 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, but the government says more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data.

The province says 692 people are in intensive care because of COVID-19 and 498 are on a ventilator.

Nearly 20,200 tests were completed on Sunday and about 16,900 tests were completed Monday.

Ontario says 86,927 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered before 8 p.m. on Monday for more than a total of 8.2 million.

Meanwhile, Ontario residents who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March will be able to book their second shot this week as the province seeks to use up its stockpile before it expires.

The province's top doctor said last week that those who got their first jab of AstraZeneca between March 10 and March 19 during a pilot project at some pharmacies and doctors' offices will be prioritized for the second dose.

Though the recommended interval between shots is at least 12 weeks, the second injection is being offered to that group after 10 weeks in order to make use of 45,000 doses set to expire in roughly a week.

Another 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca are due to expire next month.

The province currently has more than 300,000 doses in stock.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, has said the shorter interval is safe and provides strong protection against COVID-19.

The province has said those who got their first dose of AstraZeneca after March 19 will be able to book their second in the near future, but no additional details have been provided so far.

AstraZeneca has been linked to rare, potentially fatal blood clots, prompting several provinces to recently stop using it as they await further research.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press