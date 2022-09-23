Onshore Wind Energy Market To Hit USD 71,151.80 Million at a 10.38% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Onshore Wind Energy Market Growth Boost by Burgeoning Need for Wind Farms Construction

New York, US, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Onshore Wind Energy Market Report By End-use, by Application Power Capacity, by Wind Capacity, by Grid Connectivity and by Regions - Forecast till 2030”, will touch USD 71,151.80 Million at a 10.38% CAGR by 2030.

Onshore Wind Energy Market Overview

Onshore wind energy has emerged as a critical renewable energy source around the world. Its demand is expected to skyrocket in the next decade as a result of strict government regulations and increased public awareness of environmental issues. Innovation in wind turbine and wind park technology has also added worth to the global onshore wind energy market. Large-scale power generation projects such as wind farms & wind parks are predicted to fuel the onshore wind energy market.

Key Players 

Eminent market players profiled in the global onshore wind energy market report include,

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Envision energy (China)

  • General Electric Wind Energy (U.S.)

  • Suzlon (India)

  • Vestas Wind System A/S (Denmark)

  • Enercon GmbH (Germany) Mitsubishi Power Systems (Japan)

  • Nordex S.E. (Germany)

  • Repower (Switzerland)

  • Gazelle Wind Turbines (U.K.)

  • Clipper Wind Power (UK) are among others.

Drivers 

High ROI and Low Initial Investment Cost to Boost Market Growth 

Onshore wind energy is gaining popularity as a viable option for countries looking to reduce their dependency on fossil fuels. This also highly appeals to investors due to the low initial investment costs and high return on investment. This will fuel market growth in the forecast period.

Opportunities 

Burgeoning Need for Wind Farms Construction to offer Robust Opportunities 

The market is predicted to develop rapidly over the forecast period due to continuous technological innovation, increased demand for wind farm construction, and rising electricity demand. The market is also expected to see significant expansion and technological activity from major industry players.

Aside from that, the growing number of projects for the construction of the wind farms & wind parks is propelling the market. Wind power is expanding as maximum wind farm projects are built in the United States and China.

High Costs Related to Construction of Wind Farms may act as Market Challenge 

The high costs related to construction of wind farms, more focus on the offshore wind projects, and higher outputs from the offshore wind farm may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Restraints 

Lack of Transmission Infrastructure to act as Market Restraint 

The lack of transmission infrastructure and scarcity of land ideal for wind farms may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Onshore Wind Energy Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 71,151.80 Million

CAGR during 2022-2030

10.38%

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Opportunities

New product launches and R&D amongst major key players

Key Market Drivers

Increased context of energy supply, and demand
Rising demand for renewable energy in electricity generation

Onshore Wind Energy Market Segmentation 

The global onshore wind energy market is bifurcated based on grid connectivity, application, end use, wind capacity, and power capacity.

By wind capacity, high speed winds will lead the market over the forecast period as these can generate high-capacity power.

By power capacity, more than 2MW will dominate the market over the forecast period as new technologies are capable of generating higher capacity of wind.

By end-use, utilities will spearhead the market over the forecast period as utilities are accountable to offer the supply of electricity from demanding sectors. There has been a sharp rise in need for electricity since the last decade from the developing economies, hence utilities need higher power for catering to the need.

By application, peak power management will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period due to the shortage of electricity at the time of peak hours. Factories and industries require electricity at the time of fixed working hours that boosts the need for energy during such hours.

By grid connectivity, on-grid will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period as most electricity connections are indeed connected to grid with power infrastructure increasing at an alarming growth.

COVID-19 Analysis 

Wind power generation is the process of harnessing wind energy to turn the electric generators via wind turbines. The COVID-19 epidemic has possessed a negative impact on the wind energy market. Lockdowns imposed via the government around the world to halt the spread of the pandemic have caused global wind energy projects to be delayed. The lockdowns have also slowed wind turbine installation and the development of wind farms. The COVID-19 epidemic, the suspension of the wind projects scheduled for completion in 2020, labour shortages, and supply chain disruptions have all hampered the growth of the wind power market.

China is the biggest offshore and onshore wind power market, accounting for more than 80% of new installed capacity in 2019. However, the epidemic’s spread from China has indeed disrupted supply chains, hampered wind power market growth. Lockdowns imposed in different countries to halt the spread of the pandemic have halted wind turbine production and are expected to halt capacity growth in the sector. The lower cost of renewable energy sources, such as solar PV & wind power, is predicted to strengthen their position as a critical component of economic stimulus packages following the pandemic.

Onshore Wind Energy Market Regional Analysis 

APAC to Head Onshore Wind Energy Market 

In 2017, APAC dominated the global market. In Asia Pacific, rising installed electricity capacity, as well as a greater emphasis on the renewable energy in China, Japan, and India is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Europe to Have Favorable Growth in Onshore Wind Energy Market 

Due to the rise in wind farms and favourable government policies in the region, the market in Europe is expected to gain a significant market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the presence of key market players is expected to fuel market growth. The growing concern for clean energy, combined with stringent regulations for the conventional power generation, promotes growth in these areas.

    SYDNEY, Australia — WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Bridget Carleton and Kia Nurse headline Canada's roster for the upcoming FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Canada Basketball revealed its roster Monday for the tournament that starts Thursday in Sydney, following a training camp in Edmonton and series of exhibition games in Australia this month. Canada is in a tough Group B for the World Cup. They'll open against Serbia on Sept. 22 local time (or Sept. 21, 11 p.m. ET). They'll then play France,