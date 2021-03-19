New OnShift Research Reveals 94% Increase in Willingness of Long-Term Care and Senior Living Employees to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

OnShift Survey Highlights Need for Increased Vaccine Supply and Further Staff Education to Meet Growing Demand

CLEVELAND, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnShift®, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, today announced the results of recent surveys it conducted to capture the intent of senior care employees related to the COVID-19 vaccine. The research shows a major shift in employee acceptance from the initial survey in December 2020 to the March 2021 findings, with a 94% increase in willingness to take the vaccine and a 41% decrease in plans to decline.



In addition to vaccination plans, the March 2021 survey examined the reasons behind vaccination decisions and explored employee perceptions of the value of vaccine education. Additional key findings include:

The respondents’ primary reasons for vaccination are to help prevent infection in family and friends (30%), to avoid getting COVID-19 themselves (13%) and to put an end to community lockdowns, gathering restrictions and/or virtual schooling (12%).

The respondents’ primary reasons for declining vaccination include concerns that the vaccine is too new (26%) and potential safety and side effects (23%). Another 10% believe getting the vaccine is unnecessary because they have already had COVID-19.

Respondents cited the need for additional education on the safety and side effects of the vaccine (28%), how the vaccine works in protecting against COVID-19 (15%) and what to expect in the workplace if they decline the vaccine (14%).

62% of respondents expressed their willingness to take the vaccine in the March 2021 survey, up from 32% in December 2020.

“We are encouraged to see this seismic shift across the industry in the acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine in just a few short months,” stated Mark Woodka, CEO of OnShift. “This insight into the mindset of senior care employees is critical information for providers and the industry as they continue staff outreach, education and support. OnShift is dedicated to senior care organizations and their employees, and we will continue working together to help ensure a transparent and safe environment for everyone.”

“This growing acceptance for the vaccines among long term care staff is extremely encouraging and echoes what we have heard from providers across the country who saw increasing uptake with each round of on-site vaccination clinics. Now, we need public health officials to ensure long term care is prioritized for a steady, ongoing allocation of vaccines for new hires and admissions as well as current residents and staff who have since decided to get the vaccine. Through AHCA/NCAL’s #GetVaccinated campaign, we are dedicated to educating our staff about the safety of the vaccines and thoughtfully listening to any of their concerns, so they can make an informed decision. The nursing home industry set a nationwide goal to have 75 percent of staff vaccinated by the end of June, and knowing this new data, I’m optimistic we’ll meet that goal. Our caregivers are eager to protect themselves, their family members, and their residents, and these vaccines are a beacon of hope,” said Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).



“This is an important survey that provides useful information about vaccination uptake in senior living and long term care settings. While we see evidence of progress, the results reaffirm the importance of continued, targeted education among those who work with older adults in these communities,” stated David Schless, President, American Seniors Housing Association.



“We are extremely pleased to see this substantial increase in intent by senior living employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s been such a challenging year for them, and their dedication to caring for and protecting those they serve continues to shine through. We applaud them for their ongoing commitment,” said James Balda, President and CEO, Argentum.

About OnShift's COVID-19 Vaccination Research

OnShift first conducted the senior care employee vaccine willingness survey from December 4, 2020 – December 14, 2020, with over 6,000 respondents. The second survey was conducted February 12, 2021 – March 5, 2021, with over 2,300 respondents. A summary of findings can be accessed here.



About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com.

