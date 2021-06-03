Onset of Monsoon in Kerala, Normal Range of Rainfall Expected: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, 3 June, affirmed that Southwest Monsoon has set in over southern parts of Kerala.

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 3rd June, 2021, against the normal date of 1st June.



PRESS RELEASE ISSUED IN THIS REGARD athttps://t.co/VkL373bWeh



Criteria fulfilled to declare the onset of monsoon over Kerala are attached:@rajeevan61 @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/3apLD3Y5FG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2021

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, south Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin – Maldives area and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal today, the 3rd June 2021," the IMD said in a press release.

The government agency indicated that the usual date for setting in of the monsoon season is 1 June, as against its onfall on 3 June this year.

More than 60 percent of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations in Kerala reported rainfall of 2.5 mm or more on the past two days. Moreover, the spatial distribution of rainfall over Kerala was noted to be fairly widespread during past two days, confirming the onset of monsoon.

Also Read: Latest News: Monsoon to be Normal This Season, Says Govt

"“Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala & Lakshadweep, some more parts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, some parts of coastal & south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal during next 2 days.”" - Indian Meteorological Department

Story continues

In a press release issued on 1 June, the IMD had indicated that the Southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country will most likely to be normal (96 to 104 % of Long Period Average (LPA)).

The rainfall for Northwest India and South Peninsula is expected to fall in the normal range. However, seasonal rainfall is most likely to be below normal over Northeast India and above normal over Central India.

Also Read: Delhi Records Lowest Ever Minimum Temperature for June: IMD

. Read more on Environment by The Quint.Fitter, Successful Kohli Embarks on Third Test Tour of EnglandOnset of Monsoon in Kerala, Normal Range of Rainfall Expected: IMD . Read more on Environment by The Quint.