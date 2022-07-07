Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria live: Score and latest updates from the Wimbledon semi-final

ons jabeur vs tatjana maria live score wimbledon 2022 latest - GETTY IMAGES

Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria, Wimbledon semi-final

'I'm in the Wimbledon semi-final - but what makes me proudest is to be a mum'

The winner of this match will play either Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in the final

Here we go...

... first sighting of the players as they walk through the corridors of Centre Court, down the stairs and finally onto the court where they both receive a warm reception.

Meanwhile...

... there remains doubt about Rafael Nadal's participation in the tournament.

Nadal was scheduled to practise at 12.30pm but failed to arrive on court. He was later spotted arriving at Wimbledon and going through security.

He's due to have a scan on his abdominal injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to play his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios on Friday.

What happened the last time they met

The last time Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria met on Tour was in the second round of qualifying at Beijing in 2018.

At the time, Jabeur, who ran out a 6-4 6-1 winner, was ranked No.116

Listen to the latest episode of the Tennis Podcast

Jabeur and Maria: Two great friends

🗣️ "I love Tatjana so much ... she's my barbeque buddy!"

🗣️ "It will be really nice to play Ons, because she's part of my family!"



Two great friends in @Ons_Jabeur and @Maria_Tatjana will meet in today's semi-final 💜💚#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/1oHNry5axb — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

Good afternoon

Huge day in store at Wimbledon today as we enter women's semi-finals day.

I'll be bringing you coverage of the first scheduled match between Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria. Jabeur is the highest seed left in the draw and aiming to reach a grand slam final for the first time.

She said: "Usually I'm impatient and I want the results right away. I didn't imagine taking my time, you know. But it's good that I took my time, because it helped me understand a lot of things.

"I honestly expected myself to do better after juniors, because I was one of the good ones and seeing other players from, like, my age doing better and I wasn't there. I was kind of jealous. But I also tried to be patient.

"You know, everything happens for a reason, and I believe I deserve to be here right now this year, you know."

For Maria, she has made history as the first mother of two to reach the singles semi-finals of a major.

She said: "I think for me that's the most important in my life, to be a mom of my two kids. Nothing will change this. I'm here, yeah, I'm in the semifinal of Wimbledon, it's crazy, but I'm still a mom. After this I will go out over there and I will see my kids and I will do the same thing what I do every single day.

"I will change her Pampers, I mean, everything normal. I try to keep normal as much as possible, because that was what makes me proudest is to be a mom. I guess there are a lot of people who never believed I would come back. This was already after Charlotte and when I changed my backhand. I think there were also a lot of people already in this time that nobody was thinking, Okay, she's now back with a child, but it's not impossible to be back in the top 100.

"And, yeah, to be honest, I showed it last time already that I am back. I mean, I reached the top 50 with Charlotte, and now I'm back with my second child. Still everybody was doubting.

"I mean, you know, I mean, it's a little bit my life to show everybody that I'm still here and I'm a fighter, and I keep going and I keep dreaming. That's what I want to show my kids."