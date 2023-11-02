Ons Jabeur donates prize money to Palestinians: ‘Children and babies are dying every day’

Ons Jabeur on her way to victory over Marketa Vondrousova at the WTA Finals

An emotional Ons Jabeur said she was donating part of her WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians after her first win at the tournament in Cancun on Wednesday.

The Tunisian former world No 2 avenged her Wimbledon final loss to Marketa Vondrousova with a 6-4, 6-3 straight set win, making a comeback in the semi-final race after Monday’s loss to Coco Gauff.

In the post-match interview she fought back tears as she spoke about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“I am very happy with the win but I haven’t been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn’t make me happy,” the three-time grand slam finalist said.

“So I feel like...I am sorry,” Jabeur said as she took a moment to regain composure.

“It’s very tough seeing children and babies dying every day. It’s heartbreaking. I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can’t be happy with this win.”

“It is not a political message, it is humanity,” she added. “I want peace in this world. That’s it.”

Jabeur was emotional as she spoke about events in Palestine after defeating Vondrousova at the WTA Finals - Getty Images/Robert Prange

The 29 year-old will face group leader Iga Swiatek in the last group stage match as she tries to reach the top four of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career, after a group-stage elimination in 2022.

Four-time grand slam champion Swiatek beat American Coco Gauff. The American world No 3 felt the pressure from her Polish opponent, double-faulting four times in a row during the second set on Wednesday in Cancun.

The errors cost Gauff dearly as she gifted the upper hand to Swiatek.

Gauff could not mount the comeback as Swiatek secured the win 7-5, 6-0 as she hopes to take back the world No 1 crown from Aryna Sabalenka.

The win means she is the first female player to record 65 or more tour-level wins in back-to-back seasons in nearly two decades.

Swiatek is the only player to record 65 wins in 2023 with Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz with 64 and 63 wins respectively.