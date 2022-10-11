OnPolitics: How and why we cover the midterm elections, from the editors

Caren Bohan, Luciana Lopez and Amy Nakamura, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Hey there, OnPolitics readers!

It’s Politics Managing Editor Caren Bohan and Deputy Managing Editor for Politics Luciana Lopez.

It’s less than one month until the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and we’re taking the opportunity to show up in your inbox to talk directly to you about our coverage plans.

As the two editors leading USA TODAY’s political coverage, here's how we try to help you feel smart and informed about elections in your communities.

Elections updates in your inbox: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

What’s at stake in the midterms?

Two years into Joe Biden’s presidency, the midterms are a referendum on his job performance and on Democrats who narrowly control both chambers of Congress.

All 435 seats in the House are up for election, along with roughly one-third of the 100-member Senate. Biden and Democrats face major headwinds, given that the party of an incumbent president usually loses seats in the midterms.

Republicans, hoping to thwart Biden’s agenda by capturing one or more houses of Congress, are bashing Democrats over the wobbly economy, 40-year-high inflation and rising crime.

But the unpopularity of the Supreme Court’s decision to end the nationwide right to an abortion is working in Democrats’ favor. Distaste among independent voters for former President Donald Trump is also giving Democrats a lift. Concerns about GOP links to right-wing conspiracy movements such as QAnon are further putting a damper on Republican momentum.

It isn’t just control of Congress that’s on the line in the midterms. Thirty-six governorships are up for election. Voters will also be casting ballots for state legislators, school board members and officials who will oversee future elections.

With reporters and editors in states across the country, the USA TODAY Network is uniquely placed to capture the mood of voters from the town centers and rural areas of New Hampshire to the border areas of Texas to Midwest states like Wisconsin and West Coast states like California.

We’re talking to voters and experts and mining our exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University polls. These issues are rising to the top:

Voting rights and voting access: To help you navigate how to cast your ballot, we’ve provided an in-depth analysis of access by state here.

We’re also talking to election workers who are facing unprecedented threats from Trump supporters galvanized by his false claims of election fraud. In the shadow of the Jan. 6 riot, there are rising fears about security at polling stations.

Not since the 1960s has the US seen such fervor over election rules and access. We zeroed in on key swing states where election deniers are on the ballot.

Abortion is on the ballot in a way we haven't seen in generations, ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

It’s too soon to say if it will be a game-changer for Democrats who are hoping to motivate a coalition of progressive and moderate voters, suburbanites and young people. But it’s shaping up as a top issue in both congressional and statewide races.

Race, identity and culture wars: Your most contentious race on the ballot might just be your school board election, with big national funders and candidates running on issues such as transgender students rights or parents rights.

Not only do these races affect you (and your kids) today - the school board members of today could be the senators and governors of tomorrow.

Conservative groups like Moms for Liberty are giving a boost to candidates running on objections to pandemic restrictions and what students are learning the classroom about civil rights.

The state of the economy tops the list of concerns for voters, with worries about inflation and cost of living, healthcare access and Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Though the country’s labor market remains resilient, inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes have rattled the stock market and led a growing number of private economists to fear the economy could be headed for a recession in 2023.

Climate change, and its many-long range implications, can’t fall by the wayside, as candidates and voters debate the implications of Biden’s signature package of measures to spur clean energy and tackle other initiatives.

We’ll also be following the money and reporting on what the midterms will mean for 2024, including whether Trump will formally launch a presidential bid and whether other Republicans like Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence jump into the fray.

And what about Biden himself? A red wave could severely weaken him going into 2024 while an unexpectedly strong showing from Democrats would give him new momentum and more leeway to advance his agenda.

As we get closer to Nov. 8, we hope you’ll explore the issues with us, and please consider subscribing to USA TODAY to support this work.

The OnPolitics newsletter will keep you up-to-date as the midterms approach, Monday-Thursday, and with special editions to keep you in the conversation.

See you in your inbox. –Caren and Luciana

Now, to Amy Nakamura for the top news out of Washington.

Real quick: stories you'll want to read

  • How Republicans are winning school board races: Frustration with pandemic restrictions, teaching about civil rights and allowing accommodations for transgender students are among the animating issues in school board races for GOP-backed candidates, many of them new to politics or education policy.

  • What is happening with L.A. city council? Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced Tuesday she is taking a "leave of absence" from the council two days after audio leaked of her racist remarks in a meeting last October, the Los Angeles Times reported.

  • Aloha, Democrats👋: Former Democratic Presidential candidate and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party. She tweeted a video saying she can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party, which is "now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."

  • White House not ready to launch on student loan forgiveness: In the face of multiple legal challenges, the White House on Tuesday released a preview of the application form for the president's one-time student debt relief cancellation. However, when the form will go live is still up in the air.

  • Hackers take down U.S. airport websites: Unknown hackers attacked and temporarily shut down the public-facing websites of at least several major U.S. airports on Monday, a Department of Homeland Security official confirmed to USA TODAY. See who has claimed responsibility here.

  • Charleston shooter Dylann Roof loses SCOTUS appeal: The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

⛰️ POTUS headed to West coast this week: President Joe Biden is headed to Vail, Colorado on Wednesday. In late August of this year, Colorado Democrats were pushing him to declare a ninth national monument in The Centennial State. Read more about where exactly this monument may be located here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How and why we cover the midterm elections

Latest Stories

  • U.S. elections are in a month: Here's the outlook from the campaign trail

    An unusual thing happened back in June, when all signs portended unmitigated doom for the Democrats in this year's U.S. midterm elections. They were demoralized. Down in the polls. Destined for the kind of thundering defeat so often suffered by the party in power. Then that strange thing happened: One phone call, after another, started flooding the office switchboard for Pennsylvania state senator Lindsey Williams. "Hundreds," she recalled in an interview just outside downtown Pittsburgh, where

  • Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin before tweeting peace plan for war in Ukraine

    Tesla CEO mentions Crimea staying in Russian hands and permanent Ukrainian neutrality among conditions pushed by Russian president, Ian Bremmer writes

  • Anne Heche’s Sons Tangle in Court Over Estate: Father of 13-Year-Old Says Older Half-Brother Treats Him ‘Like His Enemy’

    "Their relationship is going to be [one of] hatred forever," said James Tupper, father of Heche's 13-year-old son Atlas

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Republican in Pennsylvania ballots case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them. The justices vacated the ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as requested by David Ritter, who lost his 2021 bid for a spot on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas to a Democratic rival by five votes after 257 absentee ballots without date notations were counted. The high court's action means that the 3rd Circuit ruling cannot be used as a precedent in the three states covered by this regional federal appellate court - Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - to allow the counting of ballots with minor flaws such as the voter failing to fill in the date.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003