OnPolitics: What's happening with Trump's legal troubles now?

Hey there, OnPolitics readers. Former President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and called on his supporters to protest. But a Trump spokesperson said that he hasn't received any notification that Trump would be indicted tomorrow.

So what's happening? Catch up with USA TODAY political team's coverage:

⚖️ The case connected with Trump's claims: The Manhattan District Attorney's office is wrapping up an investigation into Trump's role in paying an adult film actress hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign, reporter Josh Meyer explains:

What we know: Could Trump be indicted?

⚖️ Why now?: The investigation has been going on for years, Bart Jansen and Kevin Johnson report, but now charges may be imminent:

District Attorney Alvin Bragg hasn't explained his strategy and Trump hasn't been charged. But the hush-money payment could potentially be used to build a case for falsifying business records and violating campaign finance law.

Keep reading: These are the possible charges in the New York investigation.

⚖️ Meanwhile, in Georgia: Trump's lawyers are trying to stop prosecutors from using information gathered by the special grand jury in an investigation into election interference in Georgia.

Keep reading: What is in the filing from Trump's lawyers today in Georgia?

What else?

Republicans rally: 3 House Republican chairmen called for testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg because of concerns his investigation of Trump would become “a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

Robert Costello, a Republican lawyer with ties to Trump's legal team could undermine former Trump legal adviser Michael Cohen, the main witness against Trump.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discouraged protests by Trump supporters: "we want calmness out there."

Ron DeSantis, Florida governor and possible Trump challenger in a presidential primary, responded to Trump's potential indictment by criticizing the Manhattan DA while saying he won't get involved. His comments drew criticism from Trump aides and Trump himself.

⚖️ The bottom line: If Trump is indeed arrested, legal experts say it would mark the first time in U.S. history that a former president has faced criminal charges, but nothing yet confirms Trump will be indicted or when.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: What's happening with Trump's legal news?