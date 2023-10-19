OnPolitics: Voters in NH call on Republicans to 'weed themselves out' ahead of 2024

Hi OnPolitics readers! Even if things feel uncertain in Washington right now, there are still some traditions that remain on the campaign trail: holding babies, attending state fairs and going to New Hampshire.

A civic pilgrimage: The crowded field of 2024 Republican White House hopefuls are chatting with people at diners, coffee shops and bookstores. Some are trekking to the state capital in Concord to sign their name at a historic desk to be on the ballot, while others are sharing their messages through several town halls and other stops.

‘Weed themselves out’: But voters aren’t necessarily welcoming this group of candidates, according to seven USA TODAY reporters who traveled to New Hampshire. Instead, these crucial voters are sending a clear message to Republican candidates: Some of you need to drop out.

"It’s still early. There's still a lot on that stage," said Laura Williams, a registered Republican from Rochester, N.H., who plans to vote in the primary, told USA TODAY. "Let some weed themselves out, and those that rise to the top, you know, we’ll wait it out and see."

While former President Donald Trump is still the clear frontrunner in the state, non-Trump voters told USA TODAY they are hoping one of the other Republicans can break through, but they're not sure it's possible.

"You know, like, Chris Christie, I think his main goal is to get Trump out. I want to hear what else you're gonna do," Larry Provencher, a semi-retired artist in Exeter, N.H. said.

Read more here: N.H. voters weighing 2024 GOP presidential candidates want some to drop out

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Israel-Hamas War newsletter: Sign up to get the latest news and analysis on the conflict in your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Voters tell Republican candidates to drop out as 2024 nears