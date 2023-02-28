OnPolitics: Supreme Court conservatives signal skepticism over Biden's student loan plan

Hello, OnPolitics readers!

The Supreme Court held oral arguments today on President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan debt forgiveness plan and as expected, it seems to be an uphill battle for the administration.

The court's conservative majority signaled deep skepticism over the president's program throughout more than three hours of oral arguments, suggesting that the Biden administration overstepped its authority by creating the program.

However, that might not be certain: The decision won't come for months and the justices' position now doesn't always predict the outcome.

