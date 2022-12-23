OnPolitics special edition: Key findings of the House Jan. 6 committee's final report

Hello, hello! It's Ella Lee here with a special edition of OnPolitics.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack gave the country a last-minute gift late Thursday night: its highly-anticipated final report.

The more than 800-page account culminates an 18-month inquiry into the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1800s, with recommendations for legislation to prevent another attack. It also provides the basis for the committee's recommendation that the Justice Department prosecute a former president for the first time in U.S. history.

Republicans – who will take control of the House in January – labeled the panel partisan and illegitimate, so the report is the panel's final pitch in the court of public opinion.

The committee's consensus

The report puts the blame of the Capitol attack squarely on the former president.

"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed," the committee wrote. "None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."

Key findings

The risk to the Capitol was "foreseeable." Although the House committee heaped primary blame on former President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol assault, the report also offered a damning account of law enforcement’s response to troubling intelligence gathered in the weeks before the attack.

Ban Trump from government office? The panel recommended anyone engaged in insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack be barred from office, including Trump.

Extremist groups, ideologues led the charge into the Capitol. Members of right-wing extremist groups and adherents to the conspiracy movement QAnon led the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the House committee investigating the attack said in its final report.

New details

Trump called claims of Dominion voting systems fraud 'crazy' before pushing that narrative himself: Top Trump advisor Hope Hicks told the Jan. 6 committee that Trump laughed at his campaign lawyer Sidney Powell's claims of how three foreign countries had helped Joe Biden win by manipulating Dominion voting systems – before going public with how Dominion lost him the election through widespread fraud.

RNC staffers were assigned to help with Trump's fake electors scheme: Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel testified that former President Donald Trump and his attorney John Eastman, in a phone call, asked for the RNC’s help in gathering a slate of fake electors in case the Trump campaign won any of its legal challenges. The RNC also fundraised on Trump's false claims of election fraud.

The ex-CEO of Overstock.com paid for a Proud Boys leader’s flight to a DC protest: Businessman Patrick Byrne paid for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio’s travel by private jet to a November 2020 protest in Washington where he met with other extremists, according to the final report.

'Potus likes the crazies’: While planning the Jan. 6, 2021 rally near the White House, an aide to then-President Donald Trump expressed deep concern about including election fraud promoters Roger Stone and Alex Jones. But she also acknowledged the pressure Trump was exerting to pump up the crowd, saying “POTUS . . . likes the crazies” in a text message to an associate.

