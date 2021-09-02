OnPolitics: SCOTUS lets Texas abortion law stand

It's a somber mood this Thursday.

The death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida's stunning blast through the Northeast rose to at least 18 Thursday after a wide swath of the region became overwhelmed by fierce downpours and localized flooding.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday, promising full federal cooperation with cleanup efforts and urging insurance companies not to use technicalities to limit payouts.

"My message to everyone who is affected – we're all in this together," Biden said. "This isn't about politics. Hurricane Ida didn't care if you were a Democrat or a Republican."

It's Mabinty, with the top Washington news.

Texas' latest abortion law is here to stay ... for now

A divided Supreme Court late Wednesday denied an effort by abortion rights groups to halt a Texas law that bans women from having the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, wading into a divisive debate hours after the prohibition had already taken effect.

The 5-4 ruling, handed down one minute before midnight, followed a daylong outcry from abortion rights groups and applause from anti-abortion advocates across the nation after the Texas prohibition took effect and several clinics said they would honor it.

How are Texans reacting? Abortion rights advocates and other volunteers are collecting contraceptives, pregnancy tests and Plan B pills for residents taking extra precautions. Plan B contains the hormone levonorgestrel, which can prevent ovulation, block fertilization or keep a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus.

That's not all.

Some residents are not only stockpiling supplies but doubling up their birth control measures. Meyer Anne Hudson, an Austin resident, said she plans to not only take her birth control pills but also keep her birth control implant, Nexplanon.

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

The Afghanistan war is over. The US evacuation effort continues.

Story continues

At the beginning of the Biden administration's frenetic evacuation campaign from the airport in Kabul, U.S. diplomats tried to prioritize those Afghans who had served alongside American troops during the war – some of whom already had U.S. visas in their passports.

But that plan quickly collapsed in chaos, as Afghans who received the coveted passes shared them with others and they essentially went "viral," said a senior State Department official who briefed reporters Wednesday on the evacuation effort.

Although the State Department said it safely evacuated all the Afghans who were employed by the U.S. embassy in Kabul, thousands of other high-priority Afghans were left behind.

Tuesday, Biden promised that the United States would continue to help Afghans who were "at risk" to leave the country, saying, "We're far from done."

Those who couldn’t get out are left with uncertain prospects, both for leaving the country and for its future under Taliban rule.

“War started from now on,” a woman who did not get out said in a message to USA TODAY shortly after the last American plane left the Kabul airport Aug. 31. “There is a lot of shooting tonight.”

USA TODAY is not identifying the woman because of concerns about her security.

Although the State Department said it safely evacuated all the Afghans who were employed by the U.S. embassy in Kabul, thousands of other high-priority Afghans were left behind.

There's a lot of people suffering today. Let's be kind to one another. — Mabinty

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law