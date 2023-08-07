OnPolitics: How Ron DeSantis' 'war on woke' is costing him

Hi OnPolitics! Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on “wokeness” has been one of his signature political promises in the Sunshine State.

And DeSantis has vowed to carry that battle into the White House if he’s elected in 2024. But it may be hurting more than it’s helping, USA TODAY's Savannah Kuchar reports.

💸 Multiple billionaire backers have dropped their contributions to DeSantis’ White House bid over disagreements with his stances on a slate of social issues. Deep-pocketed hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin pulled his financial support over DeSantis’ fight with Disney fueled by education policies, namely a law opponents have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

Nelson Peltz, an investor and billionaire businessman, also took a recent step back from the DeSantis campaign, taking issue with the governor’s abortion position.

What does "woke" mean? DeSantis and some Republicans have used the term “woke” to describe a liberal agenda or what they perceive as being “overly politically correct.”

But Black Americans have used the word “woke” since at least the 20th century, meaning to be aware of racial and social injustice. Pan-African activist Marcus Garvey used a version of the term as early as 1923.

What it could mean for DeSantis: Ron DeSantis is waging a war on 'woke' in Florida. It's costing him billionaire donors in the 2024 race.

