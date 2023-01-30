OnPolitics: Renewed calls for federal police reform after Tyre Nichols' death

Hey OnPolitics readers! It's Monday and it's been a busy one.

Washington – along with the rest of the country – is still reeling after the release of the Memphis police traffic stop video of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers who are charged with his murder.

The case has renewed conversations about federal police reform legislation in Washington, including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. That bill passed the House of Representatives in 2021, but failed in the Senate.

Nichols' parents are set to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week after being invited by the Congressional Black Caucus, who are looking to meet with the president to push for police reform.

What else is going on in Washington?

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee will meet Feb. 8 to investigate Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's reporting on the "Biden family business schemes" and Hunter Biden's laptop.

Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman who killed 11 people, is also attending Biden's State of the Union address.

A recent poll found that a majority of Americans – 67% to be exact – are concerned about the classified documents found in former President Donald Trump and Biden's possessions.

