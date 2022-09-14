OnPolitics: As primaries end, Democrats have momentum while Trump Republicans face hurdles

Happy Wednesday, OnPolitics readers!

A Trump-styled candidate who has echoed the former president’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen has won Tuesday’s Senate Republican primary in New Hampshire.

Don Bolduc defeated his more moderate opponent, New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse, declaring victory Wednesday morning following Morse's concession.

The retired brigadier general's win was an outcome establishment Republicans tried to avoid, believing Bolduc's electability in November could cost them their chances of reclaiming the Senate majority. The Senate is 50-50, but Democrats control it by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' authority to break ties.

Follow the money: In the weeks leading up to the primary, Republicans poured funds into the Granite State in an attempt to elevate Morse, whom they thought was better positioned to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Democrats got involved in the mix as well to boost Bolduc's chances.

Democrats have momentum while Trump Republicans face obstacles

Primary season is over, and six months of intra-party political battles revealed one basic thing: The Democrats are in better shape for the November elections than previously thought.

The Republicans remain favored to regain control of the U.S. House, according to polls and political analysts, but Democrats are now in position to win a good number of big-state governors' races and expand their slim-as-possible advantage in the U.S. Senate.

There are at least two reasons why, political analysts said: Rookie Republican candidates who are backed by the ever-contentious Donald Trump and the emergence of abortion rights as a major campaign issue revving up Democratic voters. Keep reading here.

Governors demand Biden withdraw student loan forgiveness : Twenty-two Republican governors have signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden calling on him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan. Read why they oppose the president's plan here.

Ken Starr, lead Clinton investigator, dies : Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family said.

Schumer wants to codify same-sex marriage : Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised a Senate vote on same-sex marriage in response to concerns after the overturning of Roe v Wade. 🎥 Watch to hear some of his remarks to Congress.

Biden pushes effort to cure cancer: President Biden's latest executive order launches a National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative, which aims to increase domestic biomanufacturing abilities in the U.S. The move is meant to boost his administration's efforts to end cancer “as we know it.”

Biden pressured to avoid freight rail strike as union deadline looms

President Joe Biden faces a narrowing window to avert a strike from freight railroad workers that could further strain supply chains and deliver a damaging blow to Democrats before the midterm elections.

Top aides and Biden himself were in touch with railroad companies and union representatives late into Monday evening and Tuesday to try to avoid a shutdown.

The White House is exploring contingencies including invoking emergency authorities to ensure critical materials are still delivered in the event of a shutdown, according to a White House official, who discussed the talks on the condition of anonymity.

Workers and the rail carriers have until Friday to reach an agreement. That's when a federally mandated "cooling off" period ends, opening the door for some 115,000 rail workers in unions to potentially walk off the job.

Areas of agreement: A trade organization representing the companies have announced agreements with 10 of the unions that closely match recommendations of Biden's emergency board, including wage increases of 24%, bonuses totaling $5,000 and one additional paid-leave day a year.

"Economic disaster": A national strike from railroad workers could jeopardize the shipment of retail products, critical goods and raw materials while inflation is already high, a scenario the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said would be an "economic disaster." More on what happens next.

