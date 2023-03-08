OnPolitics: Most voters like the term 'woke,' exclusive poll says, despite GOP war on word

Hi there, OnPolitics readers!

Republican 2024 presidential hopefuls have vowed to wage war on "woke," but a new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds that might not be the best approach with voters as the majority of Americans view the term positively.

Fifty-six percent of those surveyed defined the term as being "informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices" while 39% found the word to reflect the GOP's definition of being "overly politically correct and police others' words."

And, as Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page reports: The findings raise questions about whether Republican campaign promises to ban policies at schools and workplaces they denounce as "woke" could boost a contender in the party's primaries but put them at odds with broader public opinion in the general election.

