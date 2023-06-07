OnPolitics: Mike Pence wants to reset his image to win over GOP voters in 2024. Can he?

As former Vice President Mike Pence publicly launches his bid for 2024, who will he be to voters?

Pence's break with Donald Trump over the former president's demand to overturn the 2020 election results puts Pence in a difficult position to grab the 2024 nomination away from his former boss.

Defined by Trump: Republicans still loyal to Trump see Pence as a traitor. And those wanting to move on don’t think Pence’s big break erases four years of serving Trump, USA TODAY reporter Maureen Groppe writes.

`Midwestern Reagan Republican:' Part of Pence's is strategy to reintroduce himself to voters is turning back to the president who had been Pence's political hero before he teamed up with Trump.

Pence has tried to emulate Reagan's sunny optimism as well as embraced the same "three-legged stool" rubric of uniting social, fiscal and defense conservatives. Will it work?

