OnPolitics: Keep up with USA TODAY's live 2023 election coverage

Hi there OnPolitics readers! It's Election Day for Americans in states across the country who will make their voices heard on controversial ballot measures, competitive governors races and more.

The USA TODAY Network will be bringing you updates all day as voters head to cast a ballot. Here are some of the races we're watching:

🗳️ Virginia's voters will decide whether to hand a victory to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his conservative agenda or allow Democrats to maintain some power.

🗳️ In Mississippi, voters are expected to signal whether Democrats have made and inroads in the South ahead of the 2024 race for the White House.

🗳️ And in Ohio, voters are looking at a ballot measure that would protect abortion rights in the Buckeye State.

Keep up with the USA TODAY's live coverage here − and tune in for key results tonight.

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY's live 2023 election coverage: Races to watch